This week I couldn’t help but think about hometowns. In the past two columns, I have discussed stereotypes and the struggles of what others think about you without them truly knowing you. I heard a saying years ago that has stuck with me and I often bring it to memory. I have no famous person to quote, but I have come to believe it must have come from someone who dealt with the frustrations of judgments and prejudgments.
“A lot of times, people know 10 percent of the facts, but like to paint 100 percent of the picture.”
As I come across situations I often hear this in my mind when I take in people’s stories about whatever is being told. The better I get to know someone, the more I can give them credit for the picture they have shown me. Is this skeptical? Yes, but I also argue it has wisdom, because how many times have you yourself painted more to the picture than what was there? Sometimes we like to fill in the gaps to make the story more colorful. Have you ever heard a good hunting or fishing story?
Another issue with us making stories more colorful is how we can change a story once we have heard it from another person’s lips. As a kid, I remember playing a game in one of my classes where we all got in one big circle and the teacher whispered something into one student’s ear. We were then instructed to whisper what we heard to the next student beside us. This continued until everyone got the chance to hear and whisper. At the conclusion of this game/lesson, the teacher asked the last person to say out loud to the whole group what they just heard whispered to them. The teacher then would tell us the first whisper.
I remember as a student how much we all laughed and couldn’t believe how much had changed from the original whisper to the final whisper. Wow, what a valuable lesson this taught us all about how innocently gossip could start. It taught us to be careful what you hear and definitely be careful what you repeat.
Basically, the struggle is real. From those who fill in the gaps with how they share information or how information is changed from one hearer to the next.
Back to my first thought about hometowns.
As many had thoughts about Nazareth outside of Nazareth in Jesus’s day, there is more truth to be added to the situation of Jesus being from his hometown.
When He had come to His own country, He taught them in their synagogue, so that they were astonished and said, “Where did this Man get this wisdom and these mighty works? Is this not the carpenter’s son? Is not His mother called Mary? And His brothers James, Joses, Simon, and Judas? And His sisters, are they not all with us? Where then did this Man get all these things?” So they were offended at Him.
But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his own country and in his own house.” Now He did not do many mighty works there because of their unbelief. (Matthew 13:54-58)
From the outsiders looking in, to the insiders looking out, Jesus faced an uphill battle. Jesus told his disciples this nugget of truth about your hometowns: honor will be hard to come by. I have more to say about this, but my column length is up.
In the end, be yourself and who God has called you to be. The only Honor that truly matters is the Honor that comes from your Maker. He sees and knows the entire picture at all times. He hears and knows every whisper and in the end, knows every intention.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
