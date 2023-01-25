Colby Nichols 2022

This week I couldn’t help but think about hometowns. In the past two columns, I have discussed stereotypes and the struggles of what others think about you without them truly knowing you. I heard a saying years ago that has stuck with me and I often bring it to memory.  I have no famous person to quote, but I have come to believe it must have come from someone who dealt with the frustrations of judgments and prejudgments.  

“A lot of times, people know 10 percent of the facts, but like to paint 100 percent of the picture.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.