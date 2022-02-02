It’s official: the frigid, post-Christmas winter slog is the worst part of the year. And we’re right in the middle of it.
While the holidays may be over, there are still plenty of things to do in the area, so whether it’s a day trip to go skiing or an activity within the comfort of your own home, we’re helping you to break out of your winter slump and get some fun activities on your schedule.
Drive on
For the most adventurous among us, get in your car and do a little exploring (safely, and as the weather permits, of course) to get your blood flowing.
Ski, Ski, Ski
It’s no secret that Canaan Valley holds the monopoly on great skiing in the area. With 47 slopes and trails, as well as cabins, campsites, restaurants and more, there’s no shortage of activity to get into, if you’re willing to make the hour-and-change drive.
For rates for renting skiing and snowboarding gear, as well as group rates, accommodations and a comprehensive list of what Canaan Resort offers, visit their website at www.canaanresort.com.
The Grand (coffeehouse) Tour
While Hampshire County might not have any traditional “coffee shops,” picking a handful from the surrounding areas and doing a “Grand Tour” could be a fun, different way to beat the chilly weather. Bonus: if you’re not into outdoor winter sports, sitting in a warm coffee shop sipping a hot cuppa could be the way to go.
Need help getting started? Try Queen’s Point Coffee in Keyser, Basecamp Coffee in Cumberland or TipTop in Thomas.
That's showbiz, baby
Cumberland, a mere 40 minutes from Romney, is home to the Cumberland Theatre, which so happens is putting on performances in February. The show, titled “The Cake,” opens Thursday, Feb. 10 and runs until Feb. 20.
Seeing a (fairly) local show can be a great way to support local performers and the arts in this area, as well as adding a little pizazz to an otherwise-blah winter calendar. Tickets are available on the Cumberland Theatre’s website.
Staying close
Maybe piling your gang in the car and driving for an hour isn’t your cup of tea, and you’d rather stay here in Hampshire County. An excellent choice.
Get thee to a library
The 2 libraries in Hampshire County are community hubs. If you’re looking to expand your reading horizons, hit the library. If you’re interested in doing some kid-friendly crafts, hit the library. If you want to play games on Family Night, like Bingo, hit the library.
A host of free, fun events are offered at the libraries here; all you have to do is show up and be willing to break out of that winter slump.
Music to our ears
Want to pick up an instrument to spice up these dreary winter days? The Cat and the Fiddle in Capon Bridge offers oldtime fiddle, banjo, piano, guitar and bass lessons. Just visit their website for rates and scheduling availability.
If you already play an instrument and don’t want to be cooped up anymore, there is a monthly “First Friday” jam session at the Co-op in Romney. Stop by with your instrument and jam along. The next jam is Friday, Feb. 4. To keep up with upcoming sessions, follow the Co-op’s Facebook page. The Cat and The Fiddle offers jam sessions as well, on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. Masks required.
Go soak
Don’t forget: the spa at Capon Springs is open and ready for action this winter. The Hygeia Bath House and Spa can be reserved for small, private parties, and their website offers virtual tours, opportunities for gift cards, “Galentine’s Day” spa packages and more.
Pen a letter
The River House is aiming to revitalize the art of writing letters. Running through April, TRH is offering weekly prompts, tips on how to make your letters look more colorful and creative and writing suggestions.
To sign up, send your email and physical address to arts@theriverhousewv.org to get started. You can join anytime, starting now until April.
Staycation
Hampshire County is creeping onto the area’s tourism radar, but you don’t need to be an out-of-towner to enjoy some of the exciting lodging experiences here. Plan a little “staycation” and book an AirBnB, or rent a luxury cabin or home on the river to shake up your winter blues. Search for your location on www.AirBnB.com or www.cabin-luxury.com.
No place like home
If the cold weather has you stuck in your house, have no fear. There are plenty of ways you can spice up your at-home schedule over the next few months.
Try cookin', good lookin'
Are you in a recipe rut? You can spice up your days without even leaving the comfort of your home by trying your hand at a few new recipes.
Maybe you have a few old cookbooks that haven’t been touched in decades. Maybe you signed up for Betty Crocker emails years ago, and have a slew of flagged recipes that have sat, untouched, in your inbox. Now is the time to dust those off, make a trip to the grocery store and get cooking. Feel free to involve your whole family with kid-friendly, fun, simple recipes, or challenge yourself with more complicated dishes.
Clean away
While spring might not be for a few months, it’s never too early to start spring cleaning. Maybe you need to go through your closet and donate some old, unworn clothes. Maybe it’s been 5 years since you organized your hall closet. Maybe you have boxes of toys and games in your basement, but your kids have long since grown up.
Maybe it’s time to get a jump on your spring cleaning.
Hone your eye
Do you own a camera? Have you ever learned how to use it? Like, REALLY use it? Now is the time.
While winter weather can be brutally cold, the snow, ice and crystallized landscape can be truly stunning. You may not have to go any farther than your back porch to be able to snap some gorgeous winter photos, and if you really get a good one, you can send it off to Walgreens or CVS to have it printed and framed.
