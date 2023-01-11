Our youngest daughter received a complex Lego set for her birthday. It was an intricate replica of Central Perk from the TV show “Friends.” The set contained over 1,000 Lego bricks and a detailed step-by-step 161-page manual on building the iconic coffee shop and its six most famous patrons. After unwrapping all her birthday presents, our newly turned 13-year-old grabbed the Lego box and asked her big brother if he’d help her build it. He was happy to oblige.
As they headed to the basement to get started, our oldest daughter protested, “What about me? Don’t you want me to help, too?” Her little sister looked over her shoulder and replied, “I guess you can if you want to.” There was some good-natured grumbling about the lack of earnestness in this invite. Nonetheless, our oldest daughter joined her siblings anyway.
After a few minutes, thinking I didn’t want to miss this must-see building event, I went to check on the Savage siblings. As I passed through our family room, I spotted our oldest daughter sitting alone on the couch, looking at her laptop. I inquired why she wasn’t helping with the Lego construction. She reported that her brother and sister wouldn’t listen to her advice. She wanted to organize every piece in an orderly fashion before starting. However, the younger Savages just dumped all the Lego bricks from the first bag onto the floor and began building.
Our most type A Savage couldn’t stand that her siblings were not taking her instruction and that their approach to the task was, in her mind, too chaotic. I laughed and suggested she should’ve stayed long enough to build the Monica Geller figurine. For some reason, our own organized, borderline bossy, dark-haired beauty didn’t think this joke was all that funny. As I continued to chuckle, I offered, “It sounds like your sister was right. You didn’t want to help.” I reminded her there’s a difference between helping someone and dictating what you think they should do.
Looking for the middle ground, I reminded our oldest Savage of the Harry Potter Clue game her little sister also received for her birthday. I argued that reading the setup and how-to-play directions for that game would be more in her wheelhouse than the Lego building, anyway. She could happily educate herself on the rules and be in charge when the rest of us were ready to play. I find our kids are happier when we can utilize their unique skill sets. The compromise did the trick. Our younger two Savages spent a few hours happily building the Lego set while their big sister prepared and was ready to boss, um, I mean, lead us all in a magical game of Clue.
I read once that we shouldn’t use the word “bossy” to describe girls who tend to assert themselves. There is actually a “Ban Bossy” public service campaign. Many famous, influential women and the Girl Scout Organization support it. The thinking is that the word “bossy” has a negative connotation and, when heard regularly, can often dissuade a young person from embracing their natural leadership skills. Thus, nowadays, when our oldest daughter wants to take charge of Savage family fun, we joke she isn’t bossy but rather an assertive leader.
The trick is learning to be a leader who inspires others to follow you. I’d bet that rarely happens for those with authoritarian leadership. Your boss doesn’t necessarily need to be your friend. Although, my guess is that leaders who say, “I’ll be there for you,” and can pivot, pivot, pivot, their own preconceptions are often much less in need of taking a break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.