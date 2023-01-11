Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Our youngest daughter received a complex Lego set for her birthday. It was an intricate replica of Central Perk from the TV show “Friends.” The set contained over 1,000 Lego bricks and a detailed step-by-step 161-page manual on building the iconic coffee shop and its six most famous patrons. After unwrapping all her birthday presents, our newly turned 13-year-old grabbed the Lego box and asked her big brother if he’d help her build it. He was happy to oblige.

As they headed to the basement to get started, our oldest daughter protested, “What about me? Don’t you want me to help, too?” Her little sister looked over her shoulder and replied, “I guess you can if you want to.” There was some good-natured grumbling about the lack of earnestness in this invite. Nonetheless, our oldest daughter joined her siblings anyway.

