Sometimes during the cold winter months, a case of the blues sets in.
Taking a walk sometimes helps reconnect us with the natural world. In addition, an infusion of the arts is a good antidote. We are lucky to be able to enjoy a good concert and attend an art opening or local club meeting in our neighborhood. It’s a good way to spark creative juices and engage with other community members. Spring is just around the corner.
News From The River House
Wednesday, Feb. 1, Middle School Art Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Join Arts Director Kayla Fehr and CBMS staff Member Jessica Deardorff for an inspiring afternoon of creative projects, including encouraging students to express themselves and make friends. This meeting takes place in the CBMS Library. Parents and students should meet at the main CBMS entrance. All students, including those home-schooled are invited to attend.
Friday, Feb. 3, Middle School Art Show Opening, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free
Saturday, Feb. 4, Art for All, Noon to 3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages are welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, Feb. 4, Concert: Peter and Deborah, 7–9:45 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Opening act Sunnyside-3 begins at 6:15 p.m. Peter and Deborah have been playing together for 15 years and combine their musical styles, including folk/rock and country favorites. Peter’s favorite musical influences include Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary, and James Taylor, to name a few. Deborah began performing at age 38. She has been influenced by classic country singers as well as folk singers like John Denver and Cat Stevens. Sunnyside-3 is well-known in the Winchester area and started making music together last year. Quite a lineup for a Saturday evening out on the town in Capon Bridge.
Monday, Feb. 6, The Art of Letter Writing, week four. This program runs through March 27 and encourages participants to improve their letter-writing skills.
Weekly prompts are emailed, including tips and inspirational techniques. Sign up on TRH website.
Monday, Feb. 6, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. Bring your yoga props like a mat, block and strap if you want. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, Workshop Series: Creating the Family Apothecary, 10 a.m to 12 p.m. This is a four-week course running from Jan. 17 to Feb. 7. Ten spots are available.
Friday, Feb. 10, Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Come out for this free event and enjoy an entertaining and knowledge-filled evening with friends. Teams of two to five will compete. Beverages and snacks are available at the Café. The theme for Feb is “Firsts of the Year.”
Sunday, Feb. 12, Camera Club, 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend this free monthly club which encourages each member to share ideas, both technical and creative. Donations welcome.
Sunday, Feb. 13, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15th, Middle School Art Club, 3:30–5 p.m.
News from the Capon Bridge Library
Every Tuesday, Story Time at the Library, 11 a.m.
February’s game has a Valentine’s Theme. Everyone is invited to guess the number of Valentine candies in a jar. The prize includes all the candies plus a stuffed emoji.
Monica Wilson of “Monica Studio Co.” has donated an original signed photograph entitled “Warm Welcome.” This piece will be in the raffle for February. Chances are $5 each, and all proceeds go to the library.
The library will be participating in the WV Read Aloud of Hampshire County Campaign. They are collecting flashlights and blankets for the children’s “Snuggle and Read” event coming up next month. You may drop off these items at the library or contribute a cash donation.
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes.
This year, the library is a designated drop off point for free tax preparation. Sponsored by The Eastern Panhandle Coalition, those who qualify may drop off their tax material in February for tax preparation by an IRS-certified tax preparer. Nancy Meade is your certified representative for this program. Additional information is available at the library. Call 304-856-3777 to make an appointment.
The Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “The Shack.”
Community Events
The members of Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue would like to express a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support Chief Brill.
Almost 600 community members attended the event, including many volunteers who worked together to make this event possible. They could not have done it without the support of the Capon Springs Community.
Another thank you goes out to the many fire and EMS companies that also attended. We wish him all the best.
The First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4 to 5:30 p.m., is located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Thursday, Feb. 2, Ruritan Club Meeting
Friday, Feb. 4, Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6 & 13 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 & 14, NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.o
