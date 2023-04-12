It’s been some time since Kirby items made it to publishing due to technical difficulties, so I’ve got some catching up to do.
There was a nice turnout at Grassy Lick Community Center for the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Party on Sunday, April 2. Kirby Assembly of God Church had 118 present for the Morning Worship Service and following it, folks enjoyed an Easter meal and time of fellowship.
Kirby Bethel Baptist Church had a special service on Good Friday.
It was a beautiful Easter Sunday and I enjoyed attending sunrise service at Hope Christian Church where Kirby Assembly of God led the service. A delicious breakfast was served by the Augusta Ruritan.
We enjoyed guests at our house for dinner, including Mark and Debbie Ackerman, Brad and Laurie Racey, Perry and Amanda Casto, Gabe Simms and Dashelle Conard, and Rodger, Cindy and Alison Twigg. Glad that Alison got a quick trip home from NYC and some time with family and friends.
Wayne and Una Lupton hosted Easter dinner and had 45 family members present.
On April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and then on Sunday the 23rd at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Kirby Assembly Church, there will be a Kids Crusade with Jay Risner. Mark your calendar and plan to have your children out for this Crusade. Everyone is welcome.
We enjoyed celebrating recently with Gabe Simms on his birthday. Other folks visiting with us recently include Dashelle Conard, Brad and Laurie Racey, Perry and Amanda Casto of Middletown, Va. Debbie Bean, Carolyn Kesner, Irene Michael, Eddie Combs, Buster and Brenda Snyder, Vince Hughes, Chuck Ramsay and Jonathan and Meg Hamilton.
Rodger and Cindy Twigg, along with daughter, Alison of NYC, recently spent a week in Sebastian, Fla. with Rodger’s mother, Joyce Stilson.
Eddie and Melinda Racey enjoyed attending the Buck Knife Show in Harrisonburg, Va.
Steven and Tara Riggleman and boys have moved into their new home at their homesite on Ben Saville Road.
We will be getting new neighbors soon, as Wayne and Ashley Ruckman and family are making preparations to move to the former home of Mrs. Ruth Loar. The Ruckman’s oldest son, Charlie celebrated his 11th birthday on March 29 and grandparents Charlie and Greta McKee joined the family for dinner in Cumberland.
The community mourns the death of former neighbor, Judy Defazio, who passed away on March 23, at her home in Morgantown. Our heartfelt sympathy is with her husband Carl and their daughters, Kim and Jackie and families.
Much sickness in the neighborhood and prayers and well wishes to all. I’m afraid I would miss someone if I try to name all, but want to say that I am happy that Rod Bowman is recuperating well from recent surgery. Also Zanna (Saville) Mathias is home following time in the hospital.
Richard Mann of Princeton and Johnny Walker of Kodiak Island, AL. spent a couple days at their property in Pot Lick Cove. Richard has just returned from a month long successful safari in Africa. He was happy to have his children, Sebastian and Montana, join him there. Richard writes for Field & Stream among other publications and I’m sure we will be seeing lots of stories from his adventures.
I hope everyone is out enjoying this beautiful spring and all the blooms.
