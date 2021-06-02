We have been having good weather for working in the garden and for now, the main thing you need to bear in mind is the importance of watering. Light rains wet the surface, but don’t penetrate down far enough to be of any value to the roots.
Penetration is most important for new perennials (including transplants), trees and shrubs as water is what they need for their roots to become well established and in good shape when winter rolls around. They require more water than most of your established plants, so check to be sure they’re getting as much as they need.
Our spring bulb foliage is looking ragged, but it needs to turn brown and die down completely before we trim it off. The leaves of the naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) are dying back and we’ll leave them to compost into the ground.
We have 2 sweet shrubs (Calycanthus) that are full of lovely red flowers. I am unsure why I happened to buy them, because I don’t recall seeing them in anyone’s yard, but these ladies have proved to be a wonderful addition to the garden.
They are not particular about soil as long as it’s on the acidic side, full sun or part shade is good, they are drought proof once established and the deer are not interested in them at all (possibly because the ladies have a toxic bent).
If you need a medium sized shrub to brighten a spot, give a sweet shrub a chance. She will not disappoint you.
It has been interesting this year to see plants we had forgotten about, beardless iris in particular. I have long since stopped wondering why 2 plants growing near each other don’t bloom at the same time or even the same year sometimes. We had some gorgeous iris bloom this year that we hadn’t seen for quite a while.
There is one red and one yellow spring primrose still blooming and who knows what’s going on with the mock orange. She has decided to have a second bloom almost as full as the first. We are not complaining, just commenting.
Oriental poppies are blooming now and if you have a sunny place for them, they can be a gorgeous addition to your garden. There is no reason to deadhead because there are not going to be more flowers, so after they bloom, allow the plant to go to seed and then harvest the seed heads when they dry.
You can then spread the seeds among your poppies or share them with friends. When the foliage begins to look nasty, cut it back to the ground and stop watering because the plants are going into dormancy. One sure way to kill poppies is to water them too much, especially when they’re dormant.
This may have been my problem after we moved here. Poppies don’t normally need fertilizer, but if you are having a lot of foliage and few blooms, a bit of phosphorus-rich fertilizer when leaves first appear in the spring could give you more flowers.
They also prefer slightly alkaline soil, so a few ashes in the fall would be good — “few” being the operative word here.
Bear in mind, poppies do not like to be moved, so give them a place where they can stay forever. Although they can be tricky to transplant, you can divide them, but always leave the mother plant intact.
Oriental poppies are a beautiful addition to a vase of flowers. You should always cut when the flowers are barely open, either early in the morning or evening and always cut the poppies last.
When you bring them in, turn the stem upside down, fill it with water and then sear it closed with a match or lighter. A little Bic lighter works well for this.
Poppies produce a sap and sealing them keeps the moisture in which makes them last longer. So even if you omit filling the hollow stem with water, you need to seal it. Once established, Oriental poppies are an easy, no-fuss no-muss beauty.
Lastly, the cicadas are here. They are not a problem for your established plants, but if you’ve planted new trees, it might be a good idea to cover them with fine netting. Please don’t use any chemicals. The cicadas may be unsightly, but they’ll be gone quickly.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
