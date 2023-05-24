urology

MORGANTOWN — Urologists at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital  are among the first to implement intrarenal pressure monitoring technology to reduce the risk of infection during the surgical treatment of kidney stones. The LithoVue Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System is FDA approved and offered in a limited market release.  

