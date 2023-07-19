In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

July is national picnic month, and summer picnics are a great way to enjoy the outdoors and each other's company. Keep your picnics with family and friends healthy and safe this summer by remembering the following tips.

Tips to stay food safety savvy on summer picnics:

0719 recipes 3.jpg
0719 recipes 1.jpg
0719 recipes 2.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.