July is national picnic month, and summer picnics are a great way to enjoy the outdoors and each other's company. Keep your picnics with family and friends healthy and safe this summer by remembering the following tips.
Tips to stay food safety savvy on summer picnics:
Temperature and time. Keep your picnics safe this summer by remembering that the time perishable food can be left outside the refrigerator or freezer drops from two hours to one hour in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (F). Keep hot food hot and cold food cold on the way to – and during – your picnics and outdoor gatherings.
Use a food thermometer. According to USDA research, 1 out of every 4 hamburgers turns brown in the middle before it has reached a safe minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees F. The only way to be sure food is safely cooked is to use a food thermometer to measure the internal temperature before removing food from the heat source. For all whole cuts (steaks, roasts, and chops) of meat, including pork, beef, lamb and veal, cook to 145 degrees F and then allow for a 3-minute rest time before carving or consuming.
Bring non-perishable foods. Reduce the worry of keeping foods at certain temperatures by limiting the number of perishable foods. Try bringing baked potato chips or pretzels instead of potato salad; washed whole fruit, dried fruit, or fruit cups instead of a fruit salad; and other snacks such as trail mix, nuts, or sunflower seeds.
Two coolers are better than one. Bring two coolers to the gathering, one for perishable food and one for beverages. Keep perishable foods cool by transporting them in an insulated cooler kept cold with ice or frozen gel packs. Open as infrequently as possible. Store drinks in another cooler.
Keep it clean. Make sure you check ahead and find out if there's a source of safe drinking water at your destination. If not, bring water for preparation and cleaning; or pack clean, wet, disposable cloths or moist towelettes and paper towels for cleaning hands and surfaces.
Dangers of cross-contamination. Cross-contamination is the transfer of harmful bacteria to food from other foods, cutting boards, and utensils when they are not handled properly. It can happen during preparation, grilling, and serving food and is a prime cause of foodborne illness. Remember to wash your hands before and after handling food, and don't use the same platter and utensils for raw and cooked meat and poultry. Include lots of clean utensils, not only for eating but also for serving the safely cooked food.
Authored by: Franzen-Castle, PhD, RD, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Nutrition Specialist. Healthy Bites Newsletter, July 2015
Perfect Picnic Chicken
- 1-1/2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 2 whole chickens (about 3½ lbs. each) cut into 10 pieces each
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 2/3 cups cornmeal
- 1 tsp. black pepper
In large bowl, mix together yogurt and vinegar, combine well. Add chicken, cover and refrigerate 1 hour or up to 4 hours. Preheat oven to 425. On plate or waxed paper combine flour, cornmeal and pepper. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Generously grease 2 cookie sheets or jelly roll pans. Place half of chicken on each pan. Bake for 20 minutes or until bottom crust is set. Turn pieces over and bake an additional 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through. Cool to room temperature before wrapping or refrigerating. Serve warm or cold. Yield: 8 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Sweet and Sour Beans
- 8 bacon strips, diced
- 2 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. ground mustard
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 can (28 oz.) baked beans
- 1 can (16 oz.) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15-1/2 oz.) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 oz.) lima beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15-1/2 oz.) black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
In large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove to paper towels. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings. In the drippings, sauté onions until tender. Add brown sugar, vinegar, mustard, and garlic powder. Bring to a boil. In a slow cooker, combine beans and peas. Add onion mixture and bacon, mix well. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or until heated through.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
German Potato Salad
- 2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes
- 1/2 lb. thick-cut bacon
- 3/4 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. minced parsley, for garnish
Place the potatoes in a medium-size pot and cover them with enough water to extend 2 inches above the surface of the potatoes. Salt the water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Continue cooking until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and slice into 1/4-inch rounds. Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once crisp, place on a paper towel-lined plate and crumble into small pieces. Pour off the rendered fat, reserving 2 tablespoons in the pan. Turn the heat to medium and add the onion. Cook until translucent and just beginning to brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the vinegar, sugar, mustard, and salt and stir until thick and bubbly. Add the sliced, cooked potatoes and toss to coat. Top with the crumbled bacon and garnish with the parsley. Serve warm.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Simple Tomato Cucumber Salad
Dressing
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- freshly cracked pepper
Salad
- 4 Roma tomatoes
- 1 medium cucumber, peeled
- 1/2 small red onion
Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, and freshly cracked pepper in a bowl, or combine in a jar and shake until mixed. Set dressing aside to allow the flavors to blend. Dice tomato, cucumber, and red onion. Place them in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the sliced vegetables and toss to coat. Serve, or refrigerate until ready to eat. The onions will become milder as they marinate in the dressing.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Red, White and Blue Watermelon Treat
- 4 cups cubed, seeded watermelon
- 4 Tbsp. lime juice, divided
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp. orange juice
- 2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
- 1/3 cup vanilla or lemon nonfat yogurt
In a large bowl, toss watermelon cubes with 3 tablespoons limejuice; cover and chill. In a small saucepan, stir together sugar, orange juice and remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for two minutes. Add blueberries; continue cooking just until liquid returns to a boil. Cool to room temperature. Divide watermelon among six bowls; spoon blueberry sauce over and drizzle with yogurt. Makes 6 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Cherry Blueberry Pie
- 2 cups pitted sweet cherries
- 2 cups fresh blueberries or frozen unsweetened blueberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- 9-inch pastry for a double-crust pie
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- Additional sugar
In a large bowl, gently combine the cherries and blueberries. In a small bowl, mix sugar, flour and nutmeg; stir into fruit. Let stand 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425. On a lightly floured surface, roll one half of the dough to a 1/8-inch thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2-inch beyond rim of plate. Add filling; dot with butter. Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-inch thick circle; cut into 1/2-inch wide strips. Arrange over filling in a lattice pattern. Trim and seal strips to edge of bottom pastry; flute edge. Sprinkle with additional sugar.
Cover edge loosely with foil. Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350. Bake 30 to 35 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack. Yield: 8 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Bars
- 1 graham cracker crust (9-inch)
- 3/4 cup 2% cottage cheese
- 1 pkg. (8 oz.) reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1 cup sugar*
- 1 tsp. grated lemon peel
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 egg whites
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup reduced-sugar strawberry preserves
- 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
Preheat oven to 375. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil, letting ends extend up sides; coat foil with cooking spray. Break piecrust into fine crumbs into prepared pan. Press crumbs onto bottom of pan. Place cottage cheese in a small food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Add cream cheese, sugar blend, lemon peel, lemon juice and vanilla; beat until smooth. In a small bowl, lightly beat egg whites and egg; add to the cottage cheese mixture. Beat on low speed just until blended. Pour over crust. Drop preserves by teaspoonfuls over filling. Cut through with a knife to swirl. Sprinkle with blueberries. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until center of cheesecake is almost set. Cool for 1 hour on a wire rack. Refrigerate 2 hours or until cold. Lifting with foil, remove cheesecake from pan. Cut into bars. *Note: Sugar substitute blend equaling to 1 cup sugar can be used. Yield: 1 dozen bars.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
