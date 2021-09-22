Calling all local businesses! The Hampshire County Public Library is looking for community partners to participate in the “Curious Kids” program. This program rewards youths who attend in-person library activities. If your business is interested in donating a small prize for children who have filled their punch card, please call us at 304-822-3185.
The Town of Romney is holding a Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. HCPL will be providing bags with a toothbrush, book and a treat. We are accepting donations of treats to help fill the bags between now and Oct. 22. Thank you in advance to those who bring goodies. We greatly appreciate our patrons’ participation in our community.
Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 is Banned Books Week. Throughout the week, we will have a special interactive display where patrons will be invited to play a guessing game based on the theme of banned books. Guess correctly and win a prize!
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 – Banned Books Week.
Sept. 28, 1:30 p.m. – The Book Club will be meeting to discuss Marie Benedict’s “The Only Woman in the Room.”
Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. – Teen Night. Join us in the A/V room for a game of Bingo.
Oct. 1 – Library Card Sign-Up Month Drawing.
Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. – Lego Night. This month’s theme is “Pumpkins and Bats.”
Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Build a “robotic” hand and learn to sign with it using ASL.
