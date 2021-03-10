The West Virginia University Extension Service in Hampshire County will be offering a new master gardener certification course beginning Monday (March 15) and ending June 14.
Classes will be held every Monday beginning at 6 p.m. on Zoom. In addition, a limited number of participants will have the option of viewing the classes at the Hampshire County Courthouse, 18 E Main St., Romney. Participants who choose to view classes at the Hampshire County Courthouse will be required to wear masks and social distance. Each class session will be approximately 2-and-a-half hours.
Students who enroll in the master gardener course receive advanced horticulture training to become volunteers with the Extension Service here. The course is intended to be the formal training for the West Virginia Extension master gardener program, a volunteer service program of WVU Extension.
Certification as a master gardener requires 40 hours of instruction and 40 hours of volunteer service within the year following completion of the course. Certified master gardeners have the option of joining the Potomac Highlands Master Gardener Association.
Participants will receive instruction in botany, soils, basic landscaping, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, small and tree fruits, composting and more.
For more information, or to register for the class, contact the Hampshire County Extension office at 304-822-5013 or email Candace DeLong at candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu.
