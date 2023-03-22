It was 22 degrees this morning. The Bradford pear tree in my yard was a beautiful ball of white blossoms yesterday. I don’t know how with many of these low temps, the blooms will survive.
The daffodils, jonquils and peonies are pushing through the leaves in my flowerbeds. I hope these winds die down soon so I can get the leaves cleared from the flowerbeds. At 87 years old, this job gets a little harder and longer to accomplish.
On Saturday, April 8, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding an Easter bake sale and barbecued chicken, which may be pre-ordered or picked up at the club on sale day. The club is also currently selling tickets for their pre-sold steak dinner on May 20.
The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue will hold their spring bash on April 17. Purchase your ticket by March 25 to be eligible for three special $300 drawings.
Doors open at noon; your ticket also entitles you to all scheduled drawings and free food for the day. There will also be additional drawings available for purchase.
Saturday, April 29, Shiloh UMC will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Call Yvonne Hopper at 304-856-3009 for more information and table rental.
Easter Sunday, Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m.; there will be coffee and refreshments served after the service. Sunday school at 10 a.m. and Communion served during the morning worship service at 11 a.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Betty Larrick, March 23; Mary Billings, March 25; Greg Kenney, March 28; Courtney Meadows, March 30; Lorrie Vanderlinden and Lucille Seldon, April 3.
Congratulations to Chris and Lucy Orndorff, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 28.
