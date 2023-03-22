Harry Spaid

It was 22 degrees this morning. The Bradford pear tree in my yard was a beautiful ball of white blossoms yesterday. I don’t know how with many of these low temps, the blooms will survive. 

The daffodils, jonquils and peonies are pushing through the leaves in my flowerbeds. I hope these winds die down soon so I can get the leaves cleared from the flowerbeds. At 87 years old, this job gets a little harder and longer to accomplish. 

