Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Today’s column links two subjects that are associated with the month of February.  The first is Heart Month. The other is Black History Month. 

One individual who links these two subjects is an African American man, with whom most of our readers will have little or no acquaintance. This August will be the 120th anniversary of his birth and this November will mark 35 years since he passed away.  The gentleman’s name is Vivien Thomas, and his story is a remarkable one of perseverance and of a surgical technique that has saved many lives. 

