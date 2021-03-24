Minister's Message
This Sunday, March 28, is designated Palm/Passion Sunday in the United Methodist denomination.
In our church calendar it marks Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, hence the name Palm Sunday. But it is also the beginning of Holy Week. This is the time that we see the Passion of Christ revealed as he willingly becomes the sacrificial lamb for you and me.
The necessity for God to come in human form and become that sacrificial lamb for all creation reveals a great deal about us all. That component is often overlooked when we focus solely on the palms.
And so, this Sunday while we will begin our service with the presence of palm branches, we will also spend time on the Passion of Christ. With Palm Sunday focus, we harken back to that celebratory day: the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. Folks waving branches and chanting “Hosannah! Blessings on the one who comes in the name of the Lord!”
If one thinks in political terms, this entry marked the highest approval rating Jesus had among the people. But oh, how things will change and change quickly.
In a matter of a couple of days, the people will be swayed by the religious leaders to yell “Crucify him.” when Pilate asks what to do with Jesus.
And because many will not attend the Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services, I want to spend some time on Sunday to explore what changed in the hearts of the people from Sunday to what we call Good Friday.
I don’t know if we will be able to answer the “What?” adequately for all, but I do pray that we all will leave Sunday service with a greater understanding of God’s love for us, passion if you will, as revealed to us in the life and death of Christ Jesus. Equally important is that we leave with a greater understanding of who we are that would necessitate such actions had to be done for us to save ourselves from ourselves.
I believe that those chanting “Hosannah” really did see Jesus as an answer to their prayers. In reality, he was.
But because their prayers were not answered the way they visualized they would be, their love turned to anger and ill will. Many, no doubt, felt betrayed.
But before I throw a stone at them, I am cognizant that I too am no different than they. For within me is the genetic disposition to react the same way to what I might perceive to be a deep-seated betrayal.
I will go so far as to say that each of us possess such an ability to do evil. And evil ran rampant on Good Friday (keep in mind though that our story does not end with Good Friday). Remember, Jesus came to free the world, all of creation, from the hold sin and death has over us.
And free us he did. In defeating death, Jesus gave to all the opportunity to become heirs of the kingdom. He gave us the opportunity to become a new creation. His willingness to be that sacrificial lamb for you and me should cause us to pause and say, “How can I repay such love, such passion?”
God has told us. Look at Micah 6:8, “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
With the help of God’s Holy Spirit, we will do so. Can we not respond in any other way when such grace and love has been given to us?
