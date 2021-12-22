Candlelight at Living Waters
Living Waters of Capon Bridge will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The church meets at 155 Capon School St.
Christmas Eve at Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian Church will hold a worship service at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, and its regular weekly worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Capon Chapel to worship by candlelight
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual candlelight service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Masks will be required at the church on Christian Church Road south of Capon Bridge.
St. Stephen’s sets Christmas Eve worship
St Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold Christmas Eve service at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, a Friday.
The Rev. Warren Frederick will preside and he will also be the celebrant on St Stephen’s Day, Sunday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m.
The church is at 310 E. Main St., Romney.
76 attend Women for Christ
The monthly Women for Christ Luncheon, at the Cumberland Country Club had 76 women attending Dec. 8.
Sharon Kline entertained by singing several Christmas songs. Marlene Oleksak from Jane’s Place explained the functions of the organization in aiding the youth.
Speaker Katie Ross presented her portrayal “Christmas from Mary’s Perspective,” accompanied by her husband, Otto, on the accordion.
The next luncheon will be held in March.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Tearcoat calls off kids program
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church has postponed its KICK program for kids until further notice because of Covid-19.
The program normally runs from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
