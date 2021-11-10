Troop 32, due to Covid-19, has not been able to do the bi-annual food drive. This year we decided that going door to door was too risky for our Scouts, as well as the community at large. We came up with having Scouts come to the different stores offering food for sale and have Scouts hand out the door hangers we have left with a bag at each house in Romney in the past.
As the customers shop, they can purchase the items they wish to donate to the food pantry. Scouts will stand outside of the stores and any food collected will be taken to the First United Methodist Church food pantry. The stores that are willing to participate in Romney are Food Lion, the Sunrise Summit Family Dollar, Walgreens in town where Rite Aid used to be and the Romney Family Dollar (across from Southern States).
Troop 32 will be joined by Pack 32 and Troop 76 and 9076 for this endeavor. We thank both Pack 32 and Troop 76 and 9076 for their help. The food drive will be done in 1 day, since we will be handing out the door hangers and picking up the same day. The date will be Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All food will then be taken to the Food Pantry. Please be generous, as it is very close to Thanksgiving and we hope that everyone will be able to have a nice Thanksgiving with plenty of food.
If anyone forgets or can’t make it to the store that day, please, if you want to donate food to the food pantry, please call the First United Methodist Church at 822-3023 for the hours of operation.
I hope everyone has a blessed, safe and healthy Thanksgiving. If you have any questions, please feel free to call me at 304-496-7530 prior to the date or on my cell phone at 304-268-3522 the day of the food drive.
