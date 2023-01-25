Scott LaFee

The first randomized trial of colonoscopy screening is out, and, well, it’s a complicated picture. The data showed that inviting people to get a colonoscopy didn’t reduce colon cancer deaths, but it did reduce cancer incidence by 18%.

That’s sort of disappointing news for advocates who believed screening would effectively render colon cancer extinct. Current guidelines recommend that adults 50 to 75 years of age get a colonoscopy every 10 years or more frequently, if indicated.

