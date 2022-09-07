Annual Cub Scout

Annual Cub Scout birthday meeting on February 25, 1954.

(Front row, left to right) Paul A. Holden, Assistant Cubmaster; Michael A. Smith, Johnny Ailes, Walter Phillips, Joseph Kuykendall, Bobbie Cheshire, Jay Heckert, Paul Umstott, Donald Cookman and W. Roy Smith, Jr., Cubmaster ; (back) William Kuykendall, Jarryl Wolford, Joseph Heckert, Bill Rogers, James Russell, Clare Wolford, Arnold Holden, David Cheshire and Hubert High.

ROMNEY — Hampshire County carries a historically-rooted pride that still resonates with its residents today. That sense of dignity has traveled 200 miles northwest from here and attached itself to passionate16-year-old Grant W. Murray of Belmont, Ohio.

Grant is only 2 years away from earning Eagle Scout rank; according to Scout Smarts, only 5% of all scouts reach Eagle status. Yet, it was here where Grant’s ambitions solidified.

