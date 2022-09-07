Annual Cub Scout birthday meeting on February 25, 1954.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County carries a historically-rooted pride that still resonates with its residents today. That sense of dignity has traveled 200 miles northwest from here and attached itself to passionate16-year-old Grant W. Murray of Belmont, Ohio.
Grant is only 2 years away from earning Eagle Scout rank; according to Scout Smarts, only 5% of all scouts reach Eagle status. Yet, it was here where Grant’s ambitions solidified.
Grant’s godparents Lisa and Mike Smith Jr. (who purchased the closed Coca-Cola plant and turned it into what is now known as The Bottling Works) were incredibly involved in Grant’s upbringing.
With a smile, Grant’s grandmother Sharon Saville recalled witnessing the years of boding between Grant and Mike, especially regarding scouting. Inspired by her grandson’s keen interest in Mike Jr.’s stories as a Romney Troop 32 Boy Scout, Sharon asked Mike Jr. if she could buy his old uniforms for Grant.
“Of course not,” she yelled out, remembering Mike Jr.’s response.
Instead, Mike Jr. gifted them his dad, Mike Smith Sr.’s uniform, which Mike Jr. noted to have even deeper ties to West Virginia’s oldest town. Mike Jr. did eventually grant her original wish and gifted Grant his own uniforms.
To commemorate his respect for both Mikes, Grant plans to display Mike Sr.’s uniforms, patches, postcards and journal as a source of motivation for the 2 years ahead.
Mike Sr. was also a Troop 32 Boy Scout in Romney for several years. Grant pointed out that one of the distinguishing differences between Mike and Mike Sr.’s uniforms were the brass buttons.
“Older uniforms had brass buttons,” Grant examined.
Another key difference in Mike Jr. and Mike Sr.’s uniforms was that Mike Sr.’s uniform included 2 scarfs –neckerchiefs – for when he attended the World’s Fair in New York City in 1940.
But the admiration of the uniforms goes beyond being cut from the same cloth as these men; they resemble a continued cycle for the dedication and discipline of scouting.
Romney’s rich history, along with Mike Jr.’s influence, lingers in his heart, especially after Mike’s passing earlier this year.
When he recalls everything he’s learned as a boy scout, from saving a life to leadership skills and even basic cooking, he realized how uncommon his knowledge is for a “normal” 16-year -old boy today.
“They learn such cool stuff,” Sharon said.
“You can cook anything in a cast iron skillet,” he laughed, recalling his survival cooking skills.
Linda and Sharon noted differences from when they were Girl Scouts, remembering only simple lessons from their troops.
“It’s a wide range of knowledge you’re getting,” Linda said to Grant.
The wealth of knowledge accompanies a powerful sense of pride for Grant, one that he learned from Romney’s residents and will continue perhaps for the rest of his life.
Sharon has found 2 22”x28” display cases that hang on the wall.
“Both Mike(Jr.) and Big Mike (Mike Sr.) were in Troop 32; there’s still a Troop 32 in Hampshire County,” he explained of his motive, “I think it’s important to have it on display.”
