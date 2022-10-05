Opportunities for kids here, globally, abound
For thousands of young people throughout West Virginia, 4-H provides a creative outlet to learn new skills, make lifelong connections and encourage service to their communities.
To celebrate this important youth development program, West Virginia University Extension will join 4-H’ers across the nation in celebrating National 4-H Week (Oct. 2-8).
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices.
Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower 1 million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4H experience grows young people who are 4 times more likely to contribute to their communities; 2 times more likely to make healthier choices; 2 times more likely to be civically active; and 2 times more likely to participate in STEM programs.
In West Virginia, 4-H reaches more than 142,000 youths in all 55 counties through programs such as special interest clubs, STEM education, in-school activities, livestock projects and camping. Participants learn about a variety of topics, including health, citizenship, leadership and other important life skills. One in every 4 WV youths is involved in 4-H. Youths between the ages of 9 and 21 can join 4-H with a parent or guardian’s permission. Younger children, ages 5 to 8, who are interested in 4-H can join Cloverbuds, which focuses more on fun and social activities that set the stage for future learning. College-aged students also can join any of the 7 collegiate 4-H clubs in the state.
To learn more about 4-H activities in your community, contact your local county WVU Extension office or visit extension.wvu.edu.
