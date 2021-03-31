POINTS — A father-daughter duo in Points has bonded over a shared hobby: antiquing.
Some families collect stamps, others collect coins and some even collect old cars. Keith Phelps and his 15-year-old daughter Paige collect antique signs and advertising, something you don’t quite see every day.
Keith and Paige are Hampshire natives; Keith grew up in Points just 4 miles from where he currently lives. He said his passion for collecting antique signage started locally.
“I’ve always had an eye for antiques, but what really triggered it was Danny Saville,” recalled Keith. “At Dan’s Antiques, he was having a yard sale after he closed down, and I bought my 1st porcelain signs from him.”
That’s how it all began, and now Keith and Paige travel all over the area in search of one-of-a-kind pieces to add to their collection.
“Our main things are signs, but we also buy gas pumps, oil cans, advertising, clocks, air meters, thermometers and anything unique that catches our eye,” Keith explained.
One of the most fascinating pieces the Points duo has come across is a Fleet Wing sign, Keith said, originally out of Romney. It’s one of the items that sticks out to Keith, he said, because not only is it rare and difficult to find, but it’s also from his hometown.
The Phelps’ usually do their antique hunting within a radius of 2 hours, in places like Cumberland, Md., Seneca Rocks and Keyser. They’ve found a lot of items locally as well and go out hunting almost every weekend.
Keith said these weekends hunting for items results is the best part of all: he gets to spend time with his daughter.
“It’s the best feeling for a father; we both enjoy the hobby very much,” he remarked. “I’m very grateful that she enjoys it and has such a huge interest in it, and to share my knowledge with her and for us both to learn new things. I’m very proud of her.”
Paige added that the hobby has really brought her and her dad close, and that she loves the history element behind collecting antiques.
“I always enjoyed spending time with my dad, and on the weekends we would go out looking for antiques,” she described. “After he started buying signs, I really enjoyed the history and stories. I’ve always been very interested in history.”
She said she likes to look up “everything” about what they buy, and learning about all the hard work that went into making the signs adds a fun element to collecting. She said that the most interesting find yet for she and her dad, in her opinion, has been a rare TP Aero motor oilcan.
“We got it from a man who dug it up,” she recounted. “The can is still in perfect condition.”
What’s next for the Phelps team?
“It’ll be wherever the road takes us,” Keith said. “We enjoy meeting lots of new people, and we look at small or big collections.” They’re hoping to connect with folks locally that might have antique collections of their own.
“Our next plan for antique hunting will be us out driving and door-knocking,” he said. “This has been a great adventure for us. We’ve built a strong bond.”
