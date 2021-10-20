Two area residents are part of the new nursing class at Potomac State College that participated in the traditional white coat and pledge ceremony.
Tayla Ours of Rio and Coby Ridgeway of Paw Paw joined the School of Nursing’s BSN Program Class of 2024.
The white cane and pledge ceremony celebrates students’ entry into the study of nursing and highlight their commitment to professionalism, humanism, and compassion in their clinical studies. Students were given a humanism pin to remind them of the commitment they are making.
Guest speaker was Michelle House, a behavioral health therapist at Potomac State.
