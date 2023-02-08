One day last week, when our youngest daughter got into the car following her school day, she reported, “I have bad news.” Concerned, I asked what was wrong. She answered, “I made the school’s math field day team. I tried not to, but it didn’t work.” I don’t want to know how many test questions she purposefully answered incorrectly. I’m sure it was a major internal conflict between the innate drive to always do her best on schoolwork and the dread of knowing she’d be selected if she did her best.
She pleaded, “Do I have to go?” Then argued she’d already given math field day a chance in fourth and sixth grades. She was confident she didn’t want to do it again. Last school year, when she placed first alternate for the entire county’s sixth grade, she was fearful one of the top three finishers would get sick, sending her on to the regional competition. She held her ribbon away from her body with disdain and gave my husband and me the stink eye as we congratulated her. I wouldn’t have been surprised if she took vitamin C drops and elderberry tea to the two friends at her school who placed ahead of her.
I don’t get it. As a child, I loved participating in math field day. I joke that one of my defining achievements is winning first place at the county level as a fourth grader. A struggling reader, math was by far my best subject. In undergraduate college, I was a chemistry and mathematics major. When things got tight, math tutoring helped me raise a little extra beer, uh, I mean spending, money.
I have fond memories of doing mental math in the car with my dad, who could quickly solve complex real-life algebraic problems in his head despite not finishing high school. He taught me to do the same. For example, as an elementary student, I learned to figure out things like, if gas is $3.50 a gallon and we get 20 miles to the gallon, how much gas money will we need for a 200-mile round trip? I also loved pouring over the road atlas with him and determining the best route by calculating how many miles we’d travel from home to a particular destination. Sometimes, I’d get out the atlas and plan imaginary multi-state trips for fun. I had a field day doing the math required for pretending to go somewhere new. For a trip 200 miles away, I’d need $35.00.
Although they have no idea what a road atlas even is and don’t love mental math road trips, all three of our Savages are rather good at math. Yet only our son embraces that fact. Our bookworm daughters view it as an alright skill but don’t exhibit the same satisfaction when solving equations. For our girls, despite the ease with which they can do it, math is no field day.
As such, my husband and I agreed to let our youngest Savage gracefully bow out of representing the seventh grade at the county math field day. I learned from my experience and reconfirmed with our oldest daughter that neither college nor job applications ask if you participated in elementary or middle school scholastic fairs or field days. Plus, we’re now at a stage in our parenting where we realize that our Savages’ choices in what extracurricular activities they participate in far outweigh any preconceived, and sometimes misguided, notions we have about what defines achievement.
If our kids, the actual participants, view something as more stressful than satisfying, why would we push them toward that? I’ve learned that our Savages are happier when we get out of their way and let them identify the things they actually have a field day doing. Learning not to force them into the boxes we’d choose has become a much better parenting equation.
