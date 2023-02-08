Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

One day last week, when our youngest daughter got into the car following her school day, she reported, “I have bad news.” Concerned, I asked what was wrong. She answered, “I made the school’s math field day team. I tried not to, but it didn’t work.” I don’t want to know how many test questions she purposefully answered incorrectly. I’m sure it was a major internal conflict between the innate drive to always do her best on schoolwork and the dread of knowing she’d be selected if she did her best.

She pleaded, “Do I have to go?” Then argued she’d already given math field day a chance in fourth and sixth grades. She was confident she didn’t want to do it again. Last school year, when she placed first alternate for the entire county’s sixth grade, she was fearful one of the top three finishers would get sick, sending her on to the regional competition. She held her ribbon away from her body with disdain and gave my husband and me the stink eye as we congratulated her. I wouldn’t have been surprised if she took vitamin C drops and elderberry tea to the two friends at her school who placed ahead of her.

