I have lived in many places. Once, while in ministry in a small town in Kentucky, I was visiting a family on a summer day; a group of neighborhood kids were all playing outside. They had finished one game and they wanted to choose something else. Just then, a little boy in the group spoke up and insistently said, “I wanna go PLIKE! I wanna go PLIKE!”
I had never heard this word before, so I asked the leader of the kids, a girl of about 10, what she knew about this.
She said, “He wants to ‘play like’ we are cowboys and Indians, or cops and robbers, or pirates.”
I said, “So, ‘PLIKE’ is to ‘play like’ or to play pretend.”
She said, “We used to call it play ‘pertend,’ but ‘PLIKE’ is shorter.”
Then she ran off to join the others to plike pirates, declaring herself appropriately to be Captain Kidd.
It is fun to pretend to be something we are not…when we are children, but there comes a time when we need to grow up and live – not in fantasy worlds of our own making, but in real life.
The Apostle Paul reminds us of this in I Corinthians 13:11. “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put childish ways behind me.”
Our current society spends too much time in fantasy without paying attention to reality…to the point of denying reality in favor of nonsense. This situation is facilitated by movies, drugs and alcohol, video games and social media, among other sources.
When one chooses to believe that their “pleasant” fantasy has more relevance than “harsh” reality, then things like truth, common sense and even scientific and biological fact go out the window.
This makes our society vulnerable to outside threats who are not afraid of childish dreamers.
