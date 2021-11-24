“Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called ‘life.’”
This week is Thanksgiving, and while, yes, I am thankful for the eternal wisdom of Prince, I also am thankful for life itself.
Listen up, because I’m about to get existential up in here.
Think about it for a second: we are all here, on a journey through life, on the same massive rock revolving in space. We all exist at the same time. Isn’t that beautiful? You, reading this, exist at the same time as me, and billions of other people, all over the world. Isn’t that amazing?
One of the best parts of this job is being able to tell the stories of some of those other people existing at the same time as me on this massive rock revolving in space.
And it’s incredible to me.
And think about THIS: there is no one on Earth that is the exact same as you. Sure, there might be people who look like you, or people who like the same foods or the same music, or who have the same name as you, but there is only 1 YOU, moving along through this thing called life.
And one of the most beautiful things about this particular life is that you don’t have to choose to be affected by how other people, people who exist at the same time as you, are living theirs.
This is something that I think about a lot, especially in our society now, where there is a shift in how people come to terms with who they are and how they go about spending their days.
Right now, as a 25-year-old journalist, I can see that “life” is just people trying to make it work.
However they can, with whatever resources they have, they’re just trying to make it work. All of us are in this whole “life” thing together, you know, and we’re all just doing the best we can.
And it’s hard. Everyone is going through something. Everyone is growing. Everyone is changing. Everyone is learning.
Every single day, we all collectively wake up and decide to spend another day getting through this thing called life.
And not everyone has the same outlook on this “life” thing. And that’s OK.
Another person’s outlook has nothing to do with your outlook. The beauty of life is that you don’t HAVE to try to understand other people’s outlooks. You don’t have to “agree” with them.
The reality is, the way another person chooses to live their life has no bearing on how you get through your own. If it does, it’s because you are choosing to let it.
Because we, as a collective moving through this thing called life, are called to be kind above everything. We are supposed to be tolerant and understanding of our neighbors.
We are called to compassion, if I’m not mistaken.
And while everyone has their own life to lead, decisions to make, people to love, favorite Prince songs to sing in the bathroom, we are called to love them all, no matter WHO exactly is calling you to do it.
Maybe it’s your faith. Maybe it’s your inner goddess. Maybe it’s the spirit of Prince. Whatever it is, this great life isn’t about changing the path of the people around us. It’s about making it work for our own selves, and loving everyone else along the way.
Prince said, “Electric word, ‘life,’ it means a mighty long time.”
Life is too important and too long to try to worry about how other people are living theirs. This Thanksgiving, I am blessed and grateful that I have my own life to worry about, and I’m thankful for the ability to be kind, compassionate and understanding to those who come into it.
No matter who they are. No matter what they believe.
Even if they don’t listen to Prince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.