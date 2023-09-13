100 years ago
Lieut. L.H. Sanderson, of the Marines, one of the trio of Navy aviators who smashed the world’s speed record three times last week, hung up another unofficial mark today when he traveled at the rate of 259 miles an hour in a navy Wright fighter.
Approximately 1,021 students were registered Monday at the West Virginia University, establishing a new record for first day enrollment at the institution. There were 975 students enrolled on the first day of registration last year.
Jack Dempsey Friday night in New York retained his world’s heavyweight title knocking out Luis Angel Firpo, the “Wild Bull of the Pampas,” in the second round of one of the fiercest, fastest and most spectacular battles in the history of pugilism.
50 years ago - 1973
The Hampshire Trojans last Saturday night defeated the Bruce Bulldogs by the score of 19-8 as Mac Watts scored all but one of the Trojan’s points on touchdown runs of 60, 10 and 27 yards.
New fall fashions at the H-P Stores include pantsuits from $10.95 to $22.95 and dresses from $9.95 to $22.95.
PURGITSVILLE — Brenda, Brent and Donna Wiley, Frederick, Md., are spending a week with their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Rinker, while their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wiley, are on a business trip to St. Louis, Mo.
40 years ago -1983
Kathy Mitchell has joined the Hampshire County Cooperative Extension service as the Extension Agent for 4-H. Phyllis Alfreda, instructor at WVSB, left Sunday for a year of study in Great Britain under a Rotary Foundation Fellowship valued at $10,000.
Bryan Edwards was the winner of the Hampshire County Fair Grand Champion Market Hog. The Bank of Romney was the purchaser. Randy Wilson was the winner of the Grand Champion Market Lamb, purchased by John and Gladys Avery. The Presbyterian Church received a memorial gift in the amount of $30,000 in memory of Mrs. Laura Arnold. The gift was made by her husband, George S. Arnold.
30 years ago -1993
Two state troopers responding to a reported armed robbery Friday at the Augusta branch of The Bank of Romney were involved in an accident on U.S. Route 50 at the eastern end of Augusta when their cruisers collided. While both vehicles were demolished in the near head-on crash, the troopers escaped serious injuries. At the time of the accident, the troopers were traveling east when they received a call that the suspect was seen traveling west on U.S. 50 making a turn south down Ford Hill Road. The two vehicles collided during an attempted U-turn.
The annual Heritage Days celebration seems to get better every year and this year’s celebration was no exception. Festivities were well attended by local folks as well as many out-of-state festivalgoers. The feed sack display at the courthouse had over 1,000 people who registered. They came from 14 states as
well as Paris, France.
20 years ago - 2003
ROMNEY — One overwhelming sentiment was expressed during last week’s courthouse improvement public hearing — don’t tear down historic buildings. Over 50 people attended the public hearing. County officials said they were more than pleased with the turnout and thoughtful comments expressed by county residents.
ROMNEY — Local community leaders are stepping to the forefront in Hampshire County’s war on drugs.
A number of leaders met last Tuesday evening, Sept. 9, to discuss forming a coalition against drug usage and drug distribution. “All three law enforcement entities want to wipe (drug problems) out and keep them out of our communities,” Hampshire County Sheriff’s Lt. John Eckerson told the group. According to Lt. Eckerson, the biggest drug problem locally is heroin.
10 years ago - 2013
It was a morning reminiscent of that vintage TV show “Where in the World is Carmen SanDiego?”
The Central Hampshire Public Service District, headquartered in Augusta, knew it had a leak that was dropping water pressure to unusable levels — to the point that schools in Augusta and Sunrise Summit were closed for the day Tuesday.
The top 5 employers in Hampshire County remain the same for the 5th year in a row, but the newest member of the Top 10 didn’t even exist in 2008.
The West Virginia Retreat Center was created in 2009 with the purchase of 410 acres in Three Churches by Global Country of World Peace.
“The retreat will have an economic impact on Romney and the surrounding areas,” Bob LoPinto, the site’s director, told the Review last fall. This spring it became the 10th-largest employer in Hampshire County, according to lists released last week by Workforce West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.