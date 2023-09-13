Back in time -- full of it

Review Files

ROMNEY — No, the object in this photo is not a king crab leg. Instead it’s a giant pumping arm used to assist builders in pouring concrete at the new Romney Middle School, located on the hill above the Hampshire High School campus. Crews have been pouring concrete slabs at the new location for nearly a week. According to schools superintendent David Friend, weather permitting, all concrete should be poured by next Wednesday. 

100 years ago

Lieut. L.H. Sanderson, of the Marines, one of the trio of Navy aviators who smashed the world’s speed record three times last week, hung up another unofficial mark today when he traveled at the rate of 259 miles an hour in a navy Wright fighter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.