CAPON BRIDGE — The River House reopens Friday — “overwhelming and a little scary — but it seems doable and energy is building,” said executive director Johanna Murray as she trained staff last Saturday.
They are trying to transform what they normally do into something new that is workable and safe, while remaining true to their mission — “so we’re not just a restaurant,” said Murray.
Customers will be seated outside, and they will be open only on Fridays and Saturdays. “We want to make sure we know what we’re doing before hiring new people,” said Murray, who lacks the staff to be open more than 2 days a week.
Servers will wear masks, and they strongly recommend masks for customers until seated at tables. Disposable masks will be available.
Masks will be required for anyone wishing to enter the building to use the restrooms. This is the only reason the public can enter the building, and only 3 people can be admitted at a time.
Friday’s opening day concert featuring West Virginia fiddler Rachel Eddy will be done on Facebook and projected outdoors for anyone wishing to view it as part of a River House audience. It can also be viewed from home.
The first live performances should take place in July. Performers the River House had originally scheduled have been contacted to see if they are still available and feel comfortable performing in person.
Murray is still working out how they will do other events. Trivia nights and some of the club meetings seem do-able, but open mics and the artisan markets pose problems.
Though there is a July 10 open mic on the River House calendar, sharing a microphone is clearly not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. Murray said performers could be limited to acoustic performances, or asked to bring their own microphones, and perhaps they will try a trivia night first.
As details are worked out, information will be updated on the web site, which at this point does not even state the obvious: all events are taking place outdoors.
Sixteen appropriately distanced tables have been set up in the yard, on the deck and in the Otter’s Den, with 6 the maximum number to be seated at the same table. Given the limited space, people are strongly encouraged to call 304-856-2440 for reservations if an evening program has been scheduled.
There will be reserved seating for concerts, and Murray is considering not allowing walk-ins, to make it easier to set up seating.
She still plans weekly “Arts for All” projects, but everything must be done at separate tables, turning them into family projects. Tables will get art supplies delivered to them, rather than sharing, and anything that cannot be thoroughly sanitized or taken home will have to be disposable.
Though Murray hates the idea, they will be using disposable plates in the cafe too.
One of the River House’s long term goals is to make the cafe part of the creative arts program, and Murray would like to try it this year, perhaps serving food matching the theme of an event like a concert or a play.
They will open with new menus — a simplified “cafe classics” lunch menu offering River House favorites for lunch, and a separate dinner menu with 3 hearty specials, including at least one for vegans and one for meat lovers.
The kitchen will close after lunch, from 3-5 p.m., but a snack bar will offer drinks, snacks and sweets. All drinks will be kept downstairs to ease the burden on the servers, who must run up and down the stairs to bring people their food from the indoor kitchen.
The “Mountain Echoes” youth poetry reading contest on Zoom scheduled for 3-5 p.m. on Sunday was set up before they set a date to reopen, and none of it will take place on site — at least not this year. They are collaborating with the Wardensville Garden Market and Project Write, and Murray said they hope to make it an annual or semi-annual event.
The River House has come through the months since March fairly well, said Murray, expressing gratitude to their sponsors, most of whom stayed with them. They have kept busy making bread and soup for the food pantry, and have gotten some CARES Act funding through the W. Va. Department of Arts, Culture and History, as well as grant funds from the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation and the local Methodist Church.
A grant from the Hampshire County Community Foundation helped with virtual programming, which they plan to continue. When events take place live at the River House, they will remain available virtually, for people who are unable to attend or do not yet feel comfortable doing so. o
