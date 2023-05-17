HHS show choir rocks Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hampshire High School’s Harmony Show Choir was one of the talented student groups that showcased their abilities at the Grand Ole Opry on May 12.
As soon as the group arrived, they plunged headfirst into the city and the music. They toured the Musician’s Hall of Fame – particularly enjoying the immersive “Grammy Gallery,” where they could create their own music.
The kids also toured and experienced a recording session at Historic RCA Studio B, where they got a chance to be recorded in the same studio where Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton and other music legends did the same.
Performances abounded; the group put on a 15-minute set at the Country Music Hall of Fame and were cheered on by countless patrons – and new fans.
The group thought their Grand Ole Opry performance was on Saturday, said Harmony director Bailey Coleman, but it was actually Friday.
“Like the true professionals they are, the students performed without a hitch as thousands of patrons started to enter the Grand Ole Opry,” Coleman recalled.
Hampshire’s vocal powerhouses performed for 20 minutes prior to attending the world’s longest running live radio show – the Grand Ole Opry.
The Grand Ole Opry celebrates talented students through their “Music City Performance Program,” one of the highlights of the Opry experience for student groups rolling through town – like Harmony. The program gives students a performance experience at one of the nation’s most historic and iconic music establishments, which in turn can foster excellence in musical development curriculum.
Harmony enjoyed a choral clinic with Dr. Biddlecombe at the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University, dance lessons at a saloon, and, of course, plenty of photo ops.
“A lot was done in a few short days,” Coleman summarized. “I believe the students left inspired and musically immersed!”
