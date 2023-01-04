Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Monday, Jan. 11, Romney: 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. B-I-N-G-O. Cost is 1 nonperishable food item
Monday, Jan. 11, Romney: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Game day.
Menus
• Meals cost a recommended $5 donation for those 60 and over; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only 1 meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Jan. 5 – Open-faced roasted turkey sandwich with gravy, baked potato, peas and carrots, salad greens with beets, banana
Friday, Jan. 6 – BBQ beef riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, pineapple chunks, wheat bread
Monday, Jan. 9 – Chicken pot pie, wheat egg noodles, broccoli, biscuit, yogurt, orange juice
Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Meatballs with sauce, potatoes au gratin, cooked spinach, garlic wheat bread, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Potato soup with cheese, ham salad sandwich, cooked carrots, whole apple, cookie
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Jan. 5 – Open-faced roasted turkey sandwich with gravy, baked potato, peas and carrots, salad greens with beets, banana
Monday, Jan. 9 – Chicken pot pie, wheat egg noodles, broccoli, biscuit, yogurt, orange juice Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Potato soup with cheese, ham salad sandwich, cooked carrots, whole apple, cookie
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 5 – Open-faced roasted turkey sandwich with gravy, baked potato, peas and carrots, salad greens with beets, banana
Friday, Jan. 6 – BBQ beef riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, pineapple chunks, wheat bread
Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Meatballs with sauce, potatoes au gratin, cooked spinach, garlic wheat bread, fruit cocktail
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Jan. 6 – BBQ beef riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, pineapple chunks, wheat bread
Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Meatballs with sauce, potatoes au gratin, cooked spinach, garlic wheat bread, fruit cocktail
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
