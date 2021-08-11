Focus on Faith
RIO — Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren, located on North River Road a few miles west of Rio, is actually on the Hardy/Hampshire County lines.
It has been serving the Lord for more than 160 years, with its history dating back to 1860. The first preaching took place in schools, such as Luxemburg, Buckley and Markwood.
The present church was built in 1876. Philip Snarr was the head carpenter and Thomas Constable was his assistant. Philip Walker and Harry Riggleman deeded the land on which the church sits. Nathan Walker and his wife deeded the land that is the present parking area for the sum of $2.50. Elder Jacob Wine presented the church with a pulpit Bible that is still displayed.
In 1930, the church decided to allow sisters of the faith to break bread and pass the cup (communion).
Each table had its own bread and cup.
In 1940, church members used picks and shovels to dig out a basement. Three of those laborers were B.F. Bucklew, Herman Freeland and Marion Riggleman. Many improvements have been made over the years.
In 2005, a new roof was installed. In 2008, a new kitchen, new carpet in the basement and front steps and a ramp were added. In 2010, new guttering and windows were installed, and the walls, attic and ceiling were insulated. The church also has a lighted sign with the church name and hours of service.
Among its many programs and activities, Bean Settlement has a spring and fall revival, members began making and selling apple butter in 2003 and hold a pancake supper every fall.
Approximately 500 get well, sympathy and other cards are mailed each year. Bible school is held each summer and they also help out at the Grassy Lick Community Center when other churches come together for Bible school. The women of the church attend the West Marva District Women’s Rally twice a year.
The church has had many pastors throughout its history. Burl Charlton is the present pastor.
Information: “Allegheny Passage” book, supplied by Nina Mason
