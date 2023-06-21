MORGANTOWN – As the Spring 2023 semester came to a close, West Virginia University recognized a slew of students who made Dean’s List and President’s List.
The following students made Dean’s List honors:
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
MORGANTOWN – As the Spring 2023 semester came to a close, West Virginia University recognized a slew of students who made Dean’s List and President’s List.
The following students made Dean’s List honors:
Heidi Carman (Springfield)
Rhianna Edmunds (Capon Bridge)
Chasity Fout (Augusta)
Ellen Keaton (Springfield)
Dario Messina (Romney)
Mason Roach (Augusta)
Makayla Whelan (Purgitsville)
Kendra Wolford (Romney)
The following students earned President’s List honors:
Cody Eyler (Rio)
Angela Fagga (Romney)
David Mayfield (Springfield)
Sara Money (High View)
Samantha Moon (Romney)
Lucas Moreland (Romney)
Kellsey Savage (Augusta)
Cynthia Shaffer (Springfield)
Dominic Smith (Capon Bridge)
Gavin Tharp (Springfield).
Eastern recognizes 4 graduates
MOOREFIELD— Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College recognizes Fall 2022 Hampshire County graduate Ashley Hamrick, A.A.S. Board of Governors. Spring 2023 Hampshire County graduates are Patrick Lee, Associate in Arts; Alexander Smith, Certificate and A.A.S. in Wind Energy Technology; and Shelby Westfall, A.A.S. in Automotive Technology.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, based in Moorefield, serves six rural counties in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands by offering affordable academic programs, including five online degree programs and various flexible workforce training. Eastern is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information, visit easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.