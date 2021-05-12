Happy Belated Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there. To those of us that lost our moms, we can never thank them enough for raising us and taking care of us in our childhood days. Moms are the 1st to hear your heartbeat, the 1st to feel you move, and to carry you and give birth. We cannot forget the dads, because none of us would be here without our dad. My Mom and Dad have been gone since 1985, but not a day goes by I do not think of them. Enjoy them while they are living, and you and I will have no regrets, as none of us are perfect.
The other day Donna Charlton and I took a road trip up around Kirby and Horn Camp. I had not been through there in several years. Allen Racey was out at his home. We stopped and talked with him awhile. Enjoyed that, and also saw where people had changed things here and there. Love those old back road memories.
It gets hard to write news these days on account of the virus. No one is still going out and about much, but the governor says facemasks are being lifted on WV Day, so maybe we can all get back to a somewhat normal life.
Happy birthday to all those celebrating birthdays!
Deepest sympathy to all the families that have lost loved ones. A childhood friend, Clarence Richard Constable (92) passed away on May 3 and the interment was in the Asbury Cemetery (Bean Settlement) on May 7. He was the son of Thomas and Bessie (Link) Constable. I grew up with these kids. Deepest sympathy to the family.
Harry Saville Sr. grew up around Romney and he was 92. He passed away on April 27. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 134 in Kirby. He was Elmer and Hattie (Combs) Saville’s son. His interment was Saturday, May 1, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deepest sympathy to the family.
The sad thing is that we don’t ask our older generation the questions about our relatives while they are living, and a lot of history is gone then, even how they made the great food they cooked.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons enjoyed camping at Canaan Valley over the weekend.
Get well wishes to all that are sick.
Enjoy each day and please if you have news to share, please call. Until next time, God bless.
