Minister's Message
2020 was a long and difficult year. Why should we have expected anything different from this winter?
I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of winter (of course, that has been true for me since before it started late last fall). It is time for all of the cold and frigid temps, all of the snow and the foreboding darkness rampant everywhere to just go away. Agree?
When I was a young teenager and the youth group at my home church was starting a youth choir, the 1st song we sang was “Pass It On.” That song still has a place in the memory of an aging man that does not remember the way he used to.
It became a favorite through youth camps and on a rare occasion is still pulled out of the bag for a church service. The 2nd verse goes like this:
“What a wondrous time is spring when all the trees are budding. / The birds begin to sing, / the flowers start their blooming. / That’s how it is with God’s love / once you’ve experienced it. / You want to sing, / it’s fresh like spring. / You want to pass it on. / I’ll shout it from the mountaintop. / I want my world to know / the Lord of love has come to me, / I want to pass it on.”
It is not surprising to me that Easter comes at the end of the long, cold and dark winter — just as the landscape begins to turn green again. The flowers are poking through the ground and the leaves are beginning to burst forth in praise.
Now, before you may utter the words, “We don’t know that Christ actually was crucified and resurrected in the spring.” Allow me to say, “Au contraire.”
We know that Jesus was arrested shortly after celebrating the Passover with His disciples and we also know that the Jewish celebration of Passover takes place every spring (just check out your calendar).
Therefore, I think it is quite fitting that a time of joy and celebrating the end of winter and the coming of spring with its new life, new growth, warmer temps — not to mention the beginning of baseball season comes at the same time we celebrate the resurrected Christ and the new life that comes from knowing Him as our personal Lord and Savior.
Rejoice, my friends. The long, cold and dark winter is nearly at its end. Spring is just around the corner.
We are in the wonderful season of the year that we call Lent, the journey to the cross and Easter. All of this is very, very, good news for everyone.
Oh, and remember to Pass It On.
