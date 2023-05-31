“He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 1:6)
Birthday wishes to Keith Lambert Sr., June 2; Richard Nelson and Michael Moreland, June 6; Don Perry, June 10; Levi Stotler, June 11; Connie Edwards, June 14.
Anniversary wishes to Donnie and Mel Montgomery, June 3; Maynard and Pam Moreland, June 4; Matt and Taulana Hamilton, June 8; Eddie and Christina Heavner, June 13.
Weather held and there was a beautiful 2023 graduation at Hampshire High. We had two great nieces (getting old). School is out May 31 for now, and will start back up in August. Light House Assembly in Paw Paw will be having Vacation Bible School on June 19-23 from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly. Theme is STELLAR, outer space. May call church for more information at 304-947-7280. A van will be running. Capon Chapel Covenant Brethren Church is having a Father and Mother picnic on June 4 at the church right after the worship service about 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
A party was held for Debbie Divelbliss Sunday, May 28 for her 70th birthday given by her children. Todd and Becky, lots of family and friends were there. Wishing her many more.
I received a call from Janet Crabtree about how much she enjoyed hearing the news from Slanesville. Says hi to all her neighbors and friends in Slanesville. Thinking of you.
Remember in prayer Donna Bohrer, Mary Alice Moreland, Mel Montgomery, Scotty Bohrer, Jack Bender, Keith Lambert Jr., Marie Whitacre, Betty Kidwell, Crystal Moreland, Russ Ullery, Tanna Lewis, Timmy Rannells, little Addie Montgomery, Vickie and dad Gary Skitter Glover. Hope I didn’t miss anyone. So much sickness.
Prayer is the burden of a sigh, the falling of a tear. The upward glancing of an eye, when none but God is near.
