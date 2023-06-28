Sally Mullins

This is a season of garden beauty and in my opinion, flowers are well worth the work.

It is important to not forget the birds in summer. I realize many folks don’t feed them year-round, and that’s OK, but we do. Birds have five basic needs: food, water, shelter from hot and cold weather, nesting sites and protections from predators. It’s a little late to put out birdhouses or other nesting sites, but this time of year, water and shelter from predators is what we need to provide.

