This is a season of garden beauty and in my opinion, flowers are well worth the work.
It is important to not forget the birds in summer. I realize many folks don’t feed them year-round, and that’s OK, but we do. Birds have five basic needs: food, water, shelter from hot and cold weather, nesting sites and protections from predators. It’s a little late to put out birdhouses or other nesting sites, but this time of year, water and shelter from predators is what we need to provide.
One of our hummingbird feeders is on the front porch and the others are hanging from the deck. We have a lot of kitties that were all born here and know all the tricks. This time of year, they are all enamored by the hummers flying to get a drink. Unfortunately for them, the feeders are up too high for them to reach the birds.
Our bird feeders in the back garden are set on 12x4x4-foot poles and each one is covered with metal sheeting up at least six feet, making it impossible for cats or anything else to get up to the feeders. They are also set in two feet of concrete. We learned early on what was needed when raccoons and bears begin to visit on a regular basis. The birdbath is on another post with metal sheeting, but is not as tall. It’s quite a trick getting the feeders up on their hooks that high, but for now we can still manage it.
We all know bare soil in the garden is a problem waiting to happen. Nature always moves to fill in bare spots and that’s not always good. Disease and weeds are always a factor. Adding mulch will not only make your garden look finished, it solves the bare soil problem. It is very useful in winter to cover your plants after the ground freezes. It’s a good idea to always have some on hand.
If you have puddles of standing water, a fountain or other water feature in your garden, you know mosquitoes can be a problem. One easy fix is to eliminate any standing water in your yard. For water features in your garden, there is a product called mosquito dunks that dissolve in water and kill mosquito larvae. They release bacteria (Bacillus thuringiensis) into standing water. Although mosquitoes breed in shallow water, these dunks can be used in a rain barrel if they’re a problem there. You should not use it if the water drains into flowing water, though. They are registered with the EPA for use and might well be worth your time to find if mosquitoes are a problem.
Unfortunately, there are more things to worry about than mosquitoes in the garden. And I am talking about ticks and Lyme disease. I have known a couple folks with Lyme disease and it is not fun. We know that deer are responsible for spreading ticks and they in turn spread Lyme disease. It is important to do whatever you need to avoid them. Cover your arms and legs and wear closed-toe shoes when you’re in the garden and check closely when you go in at the end of the day. Insect repellant is also an effective way to avoid them. If you find one, remove it immediately and call your doctor. Larry and I have both had ticks that carried Lyme disease and we got help immediately and had no problems. That is the most important part, getting help right away. And take the tick with you if possible. I would say to plant deer-resistant plants, but we all know what a short list that is.
This summer has taught me the advantage of planting drought-resistant plants. We have some, but not enough. Try a few of these perennials if you’re having a problem. Lavender is a wonderful long-lasting plant. It will spread, but it is not invasive. Coneflowers are attractive plants that come in many different colors. We have a lot of Russian sage. It is pollinator friendly and has lovely purple blooms. Rosemary is another herb that endures dry spells. Be sure to find a variety that will survive our winter. Buddleas, Penstemon, Rudbeckia, Sage, Salvia, Catmint and Coreopsis are all drought tolerant. All of these have the added benefit of not being favorites of the deer. At least not so far. But many of them are attractive to hummers, bees and butterflies.
Well, that should do it for another week. It’s time to sit back and enjoy your garden. You’ve worked for it!
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
