Answer Key

How did you do?

25-28: Hampshire blueblood

20-24: Native

17-20: Transplant

13-16: Weekender

12-less: Just passing through

 

History first

1. D) His horse

2. D) Sept. 7, 1996, with the crest height being just under 35 feet.

3. B) Coleman was a running back at Tennessee.

4. B) Ram 

5. A) The church caught fire on Christmas Day, likely because of a candle mishap.

6. A) 0: they lost to WVSD 14-0 in 1938 and 32-0 in 1939.

7. C) The Spanish-American War

8. A) Wild cat

9. D) A sheriff who was murdered

10. D) 1957

11. C) Yellow Spring

Currently speaking

12. B) Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan

13. B) The Pin Oak Fountain and the Brill Octagon House

14. Teresa Dillon – President of Refresh, Restart, Romney

15. Pat Homberg – WVSDB Superintendent

16. Beverly Keadle – Mayor of Romney

17. Nicole Morris – Principal of Romney Elementary

18. Megan Shanholtz – Hampshire County Public Library Director

19. C) Platinum Club

20. B) “Word of mouth”

21. D) “A Year to Remember”

 

True or false

22. False: “Cacapon” is Shawnee for “medicine water.”

23. True: In 1984, the Mayor of Romney, Larry Miller, presented the key to The Honorable A.E. Carey, the mayor of Romney’s across-the-pond namesake.

24. True: The Vikings of Petersburg knocked off the Lions in the opening game that season, 31-18.

25. False: At Gettysburg, records show that Lt. Blue suffered a foot injury, not a head injury.

26. False: The conference, which included Moorefield, Keyser, Petersburg and Romney, was formed in 1937.

27. False: It was a fire that wiped out the Apple Harvest Festival equipment in Burlington.

28. False: In the opening game of the season, Paw Paw beat Romney 7-0, but Romney defeated Paw Paw handily later in the season, 57-0.

 

 

