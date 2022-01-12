During the annus horribilis that was 2021, comedian Norm McDonald passed away. He died of metastatic cancer.
In mentioning his passing, I did not use the phrase “lost his battle with cancer.” He would have been horrified had his obituary included that oft used expression. It was a phrase that was also utilized in his father’s obituary. His father also died of cancer.
McDonald hated the phrase because it implied that the last thing his father had done in his life was to lose. Maybe we need to ditch that expression.
There are a variety of mechanisms by which a person can develop cancer. Some cancers, like lung cancer, esophageal cancer and bladder cancer, are caused by external factors such as smoking or asbestos exposure.
Other types of cancer are caused by genetic abnormalities such as the BRCA genes that can predispose to breast and ovarian cancers. Certain autoimmune or inflammatory conditions such as ulcerative colitis impart an increased risk of cancer.
Whatever the cause, decisions made by an individual with regard to lifestyle habits, or decisions regarding cancer treatment have direct impact only on that individual’s health. While there is certainly potential “collateral damage” emotionally and financially to family members and friends of those who are sick or die from cancer, a cancer patient cannot directly transmit cancer to someone else.
(Notable exceptions that involve indirect cancer transmission include cervical cancer from human papilloma virus infection and Kaposi’s sarcoma from HIV infection). Cervical cancer, it should be noted, is a cancer that can be prevented by a vaccine.)
In contrast, infectious diseases have an impact not only on those who contract them, but also on the health of the overall community. Unlike cancer, infections are to various degrees directly transmissible.
A refusal to abstain from smoking or to accept cancer treatment does physical harm only to oneself. A refusal to accept treatment for an infection not only puts oneself at risk but puts others in the community at risk as well.
Public health officials track infectious diseases not only to determine their sources but also to determine the best course of action to protect the community at large.
In the case of Covid-19, there is ample evidence that the measures of masking and social distancing have reduced infection rates, hospitalization rates, ICU admissions and deaths. There is also reliable, expert, peer-reviewed evidence that the current available vaccines have also reduced infections, hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and deaths.
It has also been well established that even in the case of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals, those infections are milder and are much less likely to require hospitalization. The vast majority of hospitalized and intensive care patients with Covid are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated.
The Covid vaccines have been demonstrated to be safe for the overwhelming majority of individuals. The real but miniscule risk of vaccine complications are more than outweighed by the risks of illness and complications from Covid-19.
Vaccinated people who get infected with Covid carry the virus for a much shorter time than unvaccinated individuals. This lessens the risk of transmission. Whatever your opinion is about the vaccines, the above are matters of fact.
We have a moral and ethical obligation to protect our fellow citizens from illness and death without incurring significant personal risk. In the 17th Century, the villagers of Eyam, England, attempting to prevent the spread of the black plague that had struck their village, took a risk markedly higher than any risk we currently take with social distancing, masking and vaccination. They voluntarily quarantined even though they had no idea what was causing the plague and knowing that they risked dying.
But they did so in order to save the lives of many other English citizens. In turn, from a safe distance and warned by boundary stones erected by the Eyam villagers, the residents of the surrounding villages provided food and other items to try and support them.
In contrast, in the H.G .Wells novel, “The Time Machine,” there was a group of people known as the Eloi. The Eloi were a group of people, living in the distant future who were encountered by the time machine’s inventor.
The Eloi seemingly had a charmed existence. They were rather frail, primarily because physical exertion was not required for their survival. Everything was provided for them by another group of humanoid creatures called Morlocks.
The Eloi weren’t terribly bright, primarily because they didn’t have to solve problems. On the surface, it seemed like a fairly ideal lifestyle where one’s rights and desires were attended to and with no apparent need of a sense of community.
But overall, it turned out to be a lifestyle not much better than that of domesticated beef cattle. The cost of the Eloi’s cushy lifestyle was that they ultimately were the food for the cannibalistic Morlocks.
The contrast between the 2 stories is striking. The fictional Eloi evolved to be self-centered, fearful and lazy. Too self-centered to find a common cause, to unite and become free from the Morlocks. Too fearful of their benefactors and their masters to resist their virtual slavery. Too lazy to make the effort to become physically stronger and rise up to overcome their killers.
The real Eyamites showed altruism by risking death and sacrificing for the benefit of their fellow countrymen. They showed courage in facing and defying a fearsome adversary in the form of death from the black plague. And they showed initiative in erecting markers surrounding their town to warn others to stay away for their own safety. Their actions were instrumental in stopping the plague from spreading over the whole of England.
In the battle against Covid. You can exert your individual “rights,” look out for yourself, let “nature take its course” and if you get really sick and die, well, you died “free.” Or you can unite and fight the viral menace for the collective good.
