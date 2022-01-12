Now that we’ve had some cold, snowy days, I’m reminded of a question that’s perplexed me for many years. “When did it become uncool to wear a coat?”
Every morning as our teenager prepares to the leave the house, we remind her that it’s very cold outside. She usually tells us that she knows, and then, if we’re lucky, either dons a hoodie or grabs a light jacket as she walks out the door. I’ll remind her that proper winter attire is in the closet. She’ll roll her eyes and remind me she’ll be fine.
Apparently, fashion before comfort is a mantra for most teens. Our daughter isn’t the only one wearing a sweatshirt to board the bus in subfreezing temperatures. She swears she’s only outside for a minute. When I ask what she’ll do in an emergency, she replies, “Please, Mom. I wouldn’t have time to get a coat out of my locker anyway.”
My logical brain knows that children don’t catch colds from being cold. Germs are the culprit of illnesses. However, my mommy brain screams the same advice that’s been handed down for generations. “If you go outside without a coat and hat, you’re going to end up in the hospital with pneumonia.” As untrue and illogical as that may be, I can’t shake feeling a little negligent in my parenting when our Savages aren’t bundled up from head to toe on winter mornings.
Yes, I expect them to look like Randy from “The Christmas Story” as they walk the 30 feet or so from the warm car to the bus or school door.
I know I’m not alone in insisting our kids wear a hat, coat and gloves to school. I know this because I’ve seen multiple lost and found bins at many elementary schools overflowing with winter gear. Just last week, a teacher asked if I could take two abandoned toboggans to the office after some children ditched them in the cafeteria. At least, like me, their moms probably felt good about sending them to school in proper attire, even if it didn’t get worn much past their line of vision.
Recently, my friend and I were chuckling at her son. He and our son were playing basketball outside over Winter Break. As they played, his coat ended up on the ground. When he saw her car coming down the road toward our house, he made a beeline in his t-shirt for that coat. Unfortunately, he didn’t realize that if he could see her car, she could see him. He was busted!
No wonder one of the most popular movies of this generation is “Frozen.” The main character wears a thin ball gown while singing in an ice castle that, “the cold never bothered me anyway.” Apparently, children everywhere can relate, as they plead with their doting mothers, following behind them with scarves and gloves, to just, “let it go.” It’s something I’m working on — trusting our Savages to know when they’re literally too cool.
First published Jan. 11, 2017
