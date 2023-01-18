I’m currently smack-dab in the middle of a Denim Renaissance.
I’ve been a die-hard jean queen since my youth, ever since my brothers and I scrabbled around in our elementary school years, growing like weeds and constantly needing Mom to patch the knees on our pants.
I grew up solidly in the skinny jean era. I got my first pair in seventh grade, thrilled that I could just tuck them into my furry boots and no one would see they were a few inches too short. I leaned on that trend for nearly a decade.
As a 26-year-old, I’m trying very hard to not sound like a trendy has-been, but there are a few things that are very curious to me about what the “kids these days” are wearing, denim-wise.
Holes all over the pants is a trend that has persisted, and I really don’t know why. Maybe when I was in high school or college I could get away with bopping around in Swiss cheese-style pants, but now? As an employed adult? I wear jeans to work, sure, but not any that allow for the wind to whistle down the plain.
I’ve seen what the teenage girls (or, as my mom would say, “teeny-boppers”) are wearing now by way of jeans. Many of them are on the wide-leg train. I like this train. I’d get on this train for sure, except for a teensy little detail.
Inseam.
Wide leg jeans look goofy as all get-out if they’re too short. They’re a few dangerous inches away from being denim gauchos. But lots of young people today (that don’t have 38-inch inseams) are hopping on the trend, and I don’t blame them. They’re a lot comfier than their skinny counterpart.
One of my best friends, Shamira, works for the housing department at a college in D.C. She walks around the campus daily, and Monday night we were talking about how the fashion has changed since we were in college.
Unfortunately, my college years were plagued by the era of the “flash fad,” a quick pivot toward an item, print, or look that lasts, like, a week.
Environmental high horse here: fads like these are often pushed out by “fast fashion” companies, brands that churn out thousands of new styles daily and sell them cheap, which creates horrible fashion waste and unsafe and unfair working conditions in factories.
Anyway, stupid stuff like fuzzy bucket hats, cow print and purses the size of maxi-pads are all unfortunate examples of fads that permeated my college years.
But now?
Lots of low rise, wide leg jeans and cargo pants. Everything seems to be cropped – t-shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, you name it.
In the realm of denim, I definitely hopped on some (unfortunate) trends in my day. I did the tie-dye jean thing, acid wash jeans, paint-splattered jeans, skinny jeans and the list goes on.
I refuse to return to low-rise anything, so that’s off the table during this Denim Renaissance.
Right now, I’m in a 90s-straight-leg limbo, encouraged by my rewatching of “Friends.” Everyone on that show would look amazing in a sack, so it’s a little bit of a stretch for me, but I’m making it work.
I was at my brother and his fiancée’s wedding shower last weekend, and I have a few younger cousins who I always use as my teenage-fashion litmus test. My 15-year-old cousin was wearing brown, wide leg cargo pants, along with a cropped Rue 21 sweater.
This cousin, years ago, said she didn’t like leopard print, which crushed my soul.
I don’t know that I could pull off cargo pants, and I’m not really itching to try, but when I saw a flash of spots on her hands and she showed me her manicure, it was leopard print.
So, while I may not be on-trend when it comes to denim, I definitely get points for leopard.
