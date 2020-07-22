Dividing iris – and those darn ants

These hot summer days are best spent on the porch, but it doesn’t always work out that way for gardeners.
The humidity is high this year and getting out early in the morning is the only way to get anything done in the garden. The rain brought more weeds than I thought possible, but they are doing exceptionally well filling in the bare areas.
We thought we were controlling them, but apparently not. They are now, and probably always have been, totally in control.
A lovely pink clematis by the porch is blooming, as are some beautiful daylilies. The dwarf Magnolia, “Jane,” has nearly a dozen flowers. It bloomed in late spring and is having a second go round now.
Hopefully, this doesn’t mean there will be few flowers next spring. Best to just enjoy them now and not worry about next year. The rose campion (Lychnis coronaria) still has gorgeous red flowers. I should have planted them closer together, but maybe we need to get more and fill in the spaces instead.
The moonflower (Ipomoea alba) is outdoing herself as usual and when walking by, the wonderful scent catches me by surprise every time. There were plants coming up where no seeds were planted this year and when I dug a few to transplant, they had deep roots with nodules several inches down in the ground.
Those plants were near the house foundation and were obviously from last year. Since moonflowers are perennial in their native zone 10, they must have been sheltered enough to retain some viability.
Larry decided our back slope would look better if the various groups of plants were in mulched beds defined with stone around them. Since we have many stones, this was a good idea. They will hold the plants in place and it looks very neat and tidy.
After constant deer pruning for more years than we care to count, the forsythia are growing well. They edge the bottom of the yard and a small part of the driveway. Our new friends Bud and Joyce gave them to us when we first moved here 18 years ago.
They also very generously gave us the mock orange (Philadelphus), flowering quince (Chaenomeles) a lilac, two spirea and more, all older variety shrubs from their yard. I have always found older varieties to be more reliable than some of the new hybrids. They graciously gave our garden it’s beginnings and we thank them for it.
We have a couple hummingbird feeders and they were ant magnets. Every day we’d find at least a dozen ants inside, so they got cleaned out daily. Then, for whatever reason, I remembered something I had heard years ago about putting Vaseline on the hanger to stop ants from getting down into the feeder. I put it on the metal hanger and now we have no ants at all. If you have a problem, give it a try, it really works.
Most perennials are divided in spring or fall, but bearded iris should be dug in mid summer, late August at the very latest. (The exception to this is re-blooming iris. Divide them right after spring blooming, before new fall growth begins.)
As with all perennials, iris need time for their roots to get acclimated to their new home before winter arrives. This is a job for a cool cloudy day. I am mentioning this now so you can be ready when one of those days comes along.
Before you dig the iris rhizomes, get the soil ready by working lots of organic matter into the loose soil. This can be done well in advance. Since you should always dig and re-plant the rhizomes immediately, readying the soil ahead of time would probably be best.
The soil will wait, although if heavy rains are called for, cover it lightly with mulch so it doesn’t become compacted. It’s easy to remove the mulch when you’re ready to plant.
Lift crowded rhizome clumps with a garden fork, being careful not to damage them. Clean off any soil and cut them apart (always using a clean knife). Leave as many roots intact as you can, on every piece you want to plant.
Discard any diseased or dead pieces (not in the compost pile) and trim the foliage back to about 5 or 6 inches. Set the divisions in the soil only one to three inches deep. Planting depth varies depending on your soil.
If your soil is very
Dividing iris – and those darn ants
These hot summer days are best spent on the porch, but it doesn’t always work out that way for gardeners.
The humidity is high this year and getting out early in the morning is the only way to get anything done in the garden. The rain brought more weeds than I thought possible, but they are doing exceptionally well filling in the bare areas.
We thought we were controlling them, but apparently not. They are now, and probably always have been, totally in control.
A lovely pink clematis by the porch is blooming, as are some beautiful daylilies. The dwarf Magnolia, “Jane,” has nearly a dozen flowers. It bloomed in late spring and is having a second go round now.
Hopefully, this doesn’t mean there will be few flowers next spring. Best to just enjoy them now and not worry about next year. The rose campion (Lychnis coronaria) still has gorgeous red flowers. I should have planted them closer together, but maybe we need to get more and fill in the spaces instead.
The moonflower (Ipomoea alba) is outdoing herself as usual and when walking by, the wonderful scent catches me by surprise every time. There were plants coming up where no seeds were planted this year and when I dug a few to transplant, they had deep roots with nodules several inches down in the ground.
Those plants were near the house foundation and were obviously from last year. Since moonflowers are perennial in their native zone 10, they must have been sheltered enough to retain some viability.
Larry decided our back slope would look better if the various groups of plants were in mulched beds defined with stone around them. Since we have many stones, this was a good idea. They will hold the plants in place and it looks very neat and tidy.
After constant deer pruning for more years than we care to count, the forsythia are growing well. They edge the bottom of the yard and a small part of the driveway. Our new friends Bud and Joyce gave them to us when we first moved here 18 years ago.
They also very generously gave us the mock orange (Philadelphus), flowering quince (Chaenomeles) a lilac, two spirea and more, all older variety shrubs from their yard. I have always found older varieties to be more reliable than some of the new hybrids. They graciously gave our garden it’s beginnings and we thank them for it.
We have a couple hummingbird feeders and they were ant magnets. Every day we’d find at least a dozen ants inside, so they got cleaned out daily. Then, for whatever reason, I remembered something I had heard years ago about putting Vaseline on the hanger to stop ants from getting down into the feeder. I put it on the metal hanger and now we have no ants at all. If you have a problem, give it a try, it really works.
Most perennials are divided in spring or fall, but bearded iris should be dug in mid summer, late August at the very latest. (The exception to this is re-blooming iris. Divide them right after spring blooming, before new fall growth begins.)
As with all perennials, iris need time for their roots to get acclimated to their new home before winter arrives. This is a job for a cool cloudy day. I am mentioning this now so you can be ready when one of those days comes along.
Before you dig the iris rhizomes, get the soil ready by working lots of organic matter into the loose soil. This can be done well in advance. Since you should always dig and re-plant the rhizomes immediately, readying the soil ahead of time would probably be best.
The soil will wait, although if heavy rains are called for, cover it lightly with mulch so it doesn’t become compacted. It’s easy to remove the mulch when you’re ready to plant.
Lift crowded rhizome clumps with a garden fork, being careful not to damage them. Clean off any soil and cut them apart (always using a clean knife). Leave as many roots intact as you can, on every piece you want to plant.
Discard any diseased or dead pieces (not in the compost pile) and trim the foliage back to about 5 or 6 inches. Set the divisions in the soil only one to three inches deep. Planting depth varies depending on your soil.
If your soil is very heavy, they’ll need shallow soil, only an inch or so deep. The roots need to be in the soil, but the top likes to be out basking in the sun, so don’t fully cover them. And since they enjoy a drier soil, no mulch for them.
Stay safe and enjoy your garden.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary. heavy, they’ll need shallow soil, only an inch or so deep. The roots need to be in the soil, but the top likes to be out basking in the sun, so don’t fully cover them. And since they enjoy a drier soil, no mulch for them.
Stay safe and enjoy your garden.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.