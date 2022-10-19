Lori Gunter emphasizes need for self-advocacy, examination
ROMNEY — “We can only go forward.”
Lori Gunter was a Hampshire resident for 6 years before being diagnosed with stage 4 lobular carcinoma — a type of breast cancer.
Lori and Greg Gunter moved to West Virginia from South Carolina after forming a connection with pastor Dale Myers of the Covenant Baptist Church in Romney.
The family rapidly became involved in the community, with Greg becoming a pastor and coaching the Hampshire High School football team.
In January 2021, Lori noticed something wrong with her body; she saw and felt dimpling and thickening in the tissue of the left breast. She mentioned this to her doctor during an annual physical in February. He ordered a mammogram and an ultrasound, but the radiologist stated there were no masses or architectural changes in either exam.
In the summer of that year, Lori noticed an increase in the breast tissue’s thickening and further dimpling. She felt something was deeply wrong, so she called her primary care office and was seen by a Physician Assistant. Yet another diagnostic was ordered for her left breast.
Lori’s anxiety at that point had risen so high that she requested to be seen by the same physician that saw her for her physical back in February.
The doctor’s initial reaction was that she was becoming an “occupational hazard,” but Lori insisted and was eventually seen.
After seeing a Breast Specialist, receiving mammograms and ultrasounds and going through 4 biopsies, nothing was deemed a “great concern.”
It wasn’t until March of 2022 (after her annual physical), when she received yet another ultrasound, that a radiologist informed her of a type of cancer that is difficult to detect with an ultrasound.
“When I saw the continuation of those changes, I probably should have gone back or asked for a second opinion.”
She was scheduled for ultrasound-guided biopsies that confirmed she had Lobular Invasive Carcinoma.
“Unfortunately, by the time it was found, I had developed lower back pain; I thought I had tweaked my back a little bit. I was starting to have a lot of issues lying in bed with muscle spasms and unusual back pain. I never really had issues with my back.”
At the end of April this year, she was seen at UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville, VA, for a CAT and bone scan. That afternoon, she was informed that the cancer was seen in the bone scan.
“It changed the whole treatment plan since it had spread to my bones. That meant that I had stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.”
“After that, I had to get a bone biopsy done… that was rough.”
Her pain was so severe that it greatly affected her ambulation, leaving her unable to return to work, “I was unable to walk without a lot of assistance.”
Lori reflected on the doubt in her internal dialogue, “was I the hazard because I was a nurse and had somewhat of a knowledge of things? Was it causing me to be the hazard? Or was it the anxiety I developed from it, causing me to become an ‘occupational hazard’ at work?”
“If a physician makes you feel that way, then maybe you should get a second opinion,” Lori suggested.
Because her cancer had metastasized, oral medications were given to slow down the spread.
She explained that the type of cancer she had was estrogen-driven. Because Lori is only 39 and has not hit menopause yet, she was given medications to put her into menopause. This was to force her body to stop producing estrogen – the hormone that the cancer was feeding off of.
She is also taking Kisqali, an immunotherapy treatment meant to prolong life. Unfortunately, it also causes her white blood cells to drop severely, preventing her from fighting off infections. Even if she wanted to return to work, being in a clinic would make her exponentially more vulnerable.
“There has been lots of research over the last few years that has progressed with breast cancer to the point that even at stage 4, they can get you on medications that will, hopefully, at least, get you 5 years of life. Some women live 10 years; some live even longer than that.”
“Truly, it started in January of last year, but my symptoms at that point were very minimal.”
She noticed the initial dimpling and thickening of her breast tissue when she gave herself a monthly breast exam.
Many medical organizations do not recommend routine breast self-exams, claiming it lacks efficacy in detecting cancer or improving survival for breast cancer women. However, Lori and other medical professionals believe otherwise.
“The reason that is so important is so that you can get to know your own body so that when you detect something going on, you can call your physician, so they get on top of it as soon as they can,” Lori explained.
In a 2011 study published by the Journal of Women’s Health, researchers concluded, “despite increased use of screening mammography, a large percentage of breast cancers are detected by the patients themselves.”
Lori says self-examinations are recommended starting as early as teenage years, a week after the menstrual period.
“Women can develop cysts. If the cyst changes and shrinks down the next month, it’s likely not to be cancer, but if you do notice dimpling, redness, change in the skin color, change in the tissue thickness or discharge, report those to your physician.”
Lori pointed out that mammograms are only recommended after age 40, adding to the importance of self-exams. She emphasized the importance of advocating for oneself if medical professionals seem dismissive.
“If you do find something, don’t initially get scared. There has been tremendous research done to slow down the spread or put you in remission.”
The transition for her entire family has been a challenging one.
“Riley was going to start Hampshire High until we moved.” The Gunters moved to South Carolina to be near family.
Luckily, her 3 kids: Riley, Bryce and Tanner, all go to the same charter school where her husband teaches 8th-grade science, which keeps the family close.
The Gunters came to Hampshire County last weekend to visit friends.
Lori was honored during the Saturday’s high school football game, where she was asked to do the coin toss. She was also awarded a $3,550 check from Hampshire High’s soccer team. The check was an effort that was lead by Tammy Pyles. She held a bake sale, sold tees and cheerleaded the effort to help Lori with her medical expenses during a home soccer game last Thursday.
“I love the people here,” Lori smiled.
“I have a lot of faith in God. I have 3 kids and my husband. I keep pushing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.