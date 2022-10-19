Lori Gunter emphasizes need for self-advocacy, examination 

lori gunter

Lori Gunter was honored at Saturday’s Hampshire High football game.

ROMNEY — “We can only go forward.”

Boys soccer lori gunter

The Trojan Boys Soccer team awarded Lori Gunter with a check from the proceeds earned from Thursday’s game. Tammy Pyles lead the effort by holding a bake sale, selling t-shirts and advocating for breast cancer awareness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.