Bacteria found in poultry juices and raw meat can be spread to surfaces, utensils and other foods by washing raw poultry and other meats before cooking it, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service warns,
Some consumers think that bacteria can be removed from their poultry or meat by washing it. However, some of the bacteria are so tightly bound that you could not remove them no matter how many times you washed.
But there are other types of bacteria that can be easily washed off and splashed onto other surfaces in your kitchen.
Food poisoning can occur if these contaminated areas are not cleaned. Cooking (broiling, boiling, grilling and baking) to the right temperature kills the bacteria, so washing meat before cooking is not necessary.
Cook all raw poultry to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer before removing from the heat source. Using a food thermometer is the only sure way of knowing if your food has reached a high enough temperature to destroy foodborne bacteria.
Hand washing after handling raw poultry or meat is a necessity because anything you touch afterwards could become contaminated. This is called cross-contamination.
Cross contamination can happen when bacteria and viruses are transferred from a contaminated surface to one which is not contaminated. In other words, you could become ill by picking up a piece of fruit and eating with unwashed hands after handling raw meat or poultry.
Prevent cross contamination from raw meat or poultry juices by washing counter tops and sinks with hot, soapy water. For extra protection, you may sanitize with a solution of 1 Tbsp. of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water.
Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie
- 1 can (15 to 16 oz.) pure pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 to 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 quart (4 cups) of a lower fat vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt, softened
- 1 9-inch prepared graham cracker pie crust
- Whipped topping, if desired
Mix the pumpkin, sugar and spice until well blended.
Quickly mix pumpkin mixture with the softened ice cream.
Pour into crumb crust and freeze, uncovered, until firm – a couple of hours.
When pie is frozen, cover with plastic wrap and then cover with freezer-quality foil or place in a freezer bag and squish out the air.
Thaw pie slightly at room temperature (about 5 to 10 minutes) before serving. Top with whipped topping, if desired.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Mashed Potatoes and Turnips
- 1⁄2 lb. turnips, peeled and diced
- 1 lb. potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1⁄4 cup light sour cream or buttermilk
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 1⁄4 tsp. pepper
- 1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder
Boil turnips and potatoes in enough water to cover until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
Drain vegetables and mash.
Stir in sour cream, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Serve hot.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Pumpkin Smoothie
- 2⁄3 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt or 1 container (6 ounces)
- 4 Tbsp. canned pumpkin
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 1⁄4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1⁄8 tsp. nutmeg (optional)
Stir all ingredients together in a bowl. Serve.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
- 3⁄4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1⁄2 cup flour
- 3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 tsp. oil
- 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
- 1 can (12 oz.) nonfat evaporated milk
- 3-1⁄2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil or spray a 9-inch pie plate.
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl or a blender. Beat 2 minutes with mixer until smooth or blend 1 minute on high. Pour into pie plate.
Bake 55-65 minutes, or until knife inserted into center comes out clean. Cool slightly and refrigerate. Serve cold.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Glazed Carrots and Cranberries
- 1 lb. carrots, peeled and sliced diagonally into 1/4-inch-thick slices
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. sugar, divided
- 1⁄2 cup chicken broth
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1⁄2 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add carrots, salt, 1 Tbsp. sugar and broth. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until carrots are almost tender, about 5 to 8 minutes.
Uncover; increase heat to high. Stir occasionally until liquid is reduced to about 2 Tbsp., about 1 to 2 minutes.
Add butter and remaining sugar to skillet; stir carrots to coat. Add dried cranberries and cook, stirring frequently, until carrots are completely tender and glaze is light gold, about 3 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Serve warm.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
- 1 tsp. oil
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey (15% fat)
- 2⁄3 cup chopped onion (2/3 medium onion)
- 1⁄2 cup green pepper, seeded and chopped (about 1 small pepper)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed (15 oz. or 1-3/4 cups)
- 1 can great northern beans, drained and rinsed (15 oz. or 1-3/4 cups)
- 1 can solid-pack pumpkin (15 oz. or 1-3/4 cups)
- 1 can crushed tomatoes (15 oz. or 1-3/4 cups)
- 1 can chicken broth, low sodium (15 oz. or 103/4 cups)
- 1⁄2 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 package taco seasoning mix (1.25 oz.)
Pour oil into a 4-quart (or larger) saucepan. Add ground turkey, onion, green pepper and garlic. Cook and stir, breaking meat apart until meat is brown and vegetables are tender.
Stir in the beans, pumpkin, tomatoes, broth, water, brown sugar and taco seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour.
Notes: Broth can be canned or made using bouillon. For each cup of broth use 1 cup very hot water and 1 tsp. or 1 cube bouillon.
Use leftover turkey cut in bite-sized piece instead of ground turkey. Saute the vegetables, then add the turkey with the other ingredients.
No taco seasoning? Try 1 tsp. chili powder, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. ground cumin and 1/4 tsp. oregano. Add some red pepper flakes if you like it spicier.
Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Waldorf Salad
- 1⁄3 cup walnuts, chopped
- 2 apples, cored and diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1⁄2 cup raisins
- 1⁄4 cup nonfat plain yogurt
- 1⁄2 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chopped walnuts on a baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes. Stir occasionally until they are evenly toasted.
Combine apples, celery, nuts, and raisins. Stir together yogurt, sugar, and lemon juice. Pour over apple mixture and toss lightly.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Sweet Potato Crisp
- 3 large fresh sweet potatoes, cooked until tender.
- 8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar, divided
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 medium apples, chopped
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup quick cooking oats
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 13-by-9 pan with non-stick spray.
Mash sweet potatoes. Add cream cheese, 2/3 cup brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix until smooth.
Spread sweet potato mixture evenly into pan.
Top sweet potatoes with chopped apples.
In a small bowl, combine flour, oats, and 1/3 cup brown sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbles. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over apples.
Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until topping is golden brown and fruit is tender.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
