We have all heard the springtime rhyme “April showers bring May flowers.” That is, if recent weather hasn’t frozen them out.
I am amazed at how the weather cycles are true to living the Christian life. Some mornings the low laying fog hangs over the mountains behind the parsonage. Some mornings the sun shines down brightly illuminating everything under its rays. Yet, some mornings are just overcast and drear.
Likewise, we experience all of those in the Christian life.
There are times where life is hard and the burdens are heavy. There are times where the brightness of all heaven shines down upon us. Yes, there are also those days that are somewhere in between and blah.
Not every planted bulb or seed grows and blooms. Last year, my lilac bush was filled with leaves. But due to an early freeze, not one bunch of beautifully scented lilacs blossomed.
It is not automatic. It is not guaranteed. April showers do not guarantee that every flower in May will bloom.
Much of the reason is weather, but some of it is neglect. Sometimes, it is our own fault for not giving the care that is needed to see things grow, bud and bloom.
Last fall, my friend Dennis and I planted a redbud tree in my front yard. We didn’t get much of a dirt ball with the roots. I was fearful that it may not live, let alone bloom. Therefore, we did what we knew to do for its productive growth (mulched it, watered it and even poured out some of mom’s wonder drug for everything living – Miracle Gro).
Truth be told, even though we did not neglect it and did what was necessary for growth, both Dennis and I were somewhat anxious about the tree’s survival.
Did it live? Has it bloomed? You may have to drive by the parsonage and take a little look see of your own.
Some theology is penned to lead us to believe that every bud blooms, every blossom opens and every plant produces. Believe that and I have some swampland in Arizona that would be a wonderful opportunity for you.
In Matthew 7:17-18, Jesus is speaking of the good tree bearing good fruit and a bad tree bearing bad fruit, or no fruit at all. He also addressed this in Matthew 21:18-22; Mark 11:12-14, 20-25 where He cursed the fig tree for not bearing fruit. Now the passage points out that it was not the season for figs, but it was also not the time for the tree to be in full leaf either.
As professing Christians, we are required to be fruit producing. That means, for the cause of Christ, we are to continually be growing spiritually in our worship, Bible reading, prayer-life and service to the church and community. No one else is responsible for our productivity! Only the one who stares back in the mirror.
I recently read an article in which the author talked about his children becoming excited upon discovering that they could sell limeade and make their little fortune. One day, at his mother-in-law’s house, they found a large tray full large, richly green, beautiful limes – which they immediately started plundering. A bowl full of limes holding out the promise of gallons of limeade, only to discover they were plastic and just decorative.
Many things can masquerade as the real thing, but fail upon closer inspection. This is what Jesus was dealing with in the passage of the fig-less fig tree. A tree that misrepresented itself. A tree that gave the appearance, without the fruit.
Which are you?
