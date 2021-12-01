100 Years Ago — Nov. 30, 1921
Paul Milleson and his family enjoyed a fine turkey on Thanksgiving Day—nite. The facts are these: His uncle, William Milleson, of Higginsville, picked a fine bird from his flock the day before, tied his feet, put him in a bag, leaving his head sticking out, and turned him over to Tom Gulick for delivery here in town. Tom arrived here as per usual and called Paul out of his store to get his turkey but when he got there, like Old Mother Hubbard’s cupboard, the bag was bare, the turkey having scratched his way to freedom. Paul’s folks had to content themselves with a tough old hen. On Saturday, however, the turkey was located up the road a piece. Paul got it, lopped his head off and ate him for dinner Sunday.
John W. Vogel and his Minstrel Company of 30 people will arrive in Romney in their special railroad car at 2:25 p.m. Saturday for a one-night engagement at the Opera House here Saturday, Dec. 3rd. The company is one of the oldest and best minstrel companies that remains on the road. It is being brought to your local theater under considerable expense and risk to the management due to the fact that it is a very large company, in fact, the largest show that has ever been brought to Romney, and the traveling expense of this organization is extremely enormous, therefore, as far as financial gain is concerned in presenting this attraction to the people of Romney, it is an experiment by the company and the theatre but both are willing.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 24, 1971
Mr. H.O. Keller, of Inwood, celebrated his 85th birthday on Nov. 17. He has been a reader of The Hampshire Review for many years. The staff wishes him many more birthdays.
A high of 65 degrees on the 19th and a low of 13 degrees on the 23rd have been recorded by our weather observer Miss Frances Vance.
West Virginia was heralded as the “Outdoor playground of the East” in a special travel article which appeared in the October issue of the “Holiday Inn” magazine. “Wild, Wonderful West Virginia – that’s what they call it and there’s no mistake. A land rich in the heritage of hillbillies, it offers the vacationer whatever he’s looking for, be it a peaceful landscape, a lake full of fish or a page from history,” the article begins.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 25, 1981
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Welker spent several days in Atlantic City, N.J., recently.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Sulser, Wiley Ford, had a surprise visit recently from Irving Dickerman, and daughter, Claudia, of Barnstead, New Hampshire. They spent the afternoon and night on their way to visit his son, Lester, in San Diego, Calif.
Loudoun Thompson was a business visitor in Washington, D.C., this past weekend.
Steve Hill of Corpus Christie, Texas, is a guest at the Williams home. Today, Thomas Williams and daughter, Holly, and son, Taylor, will arrive to visit Mrs. Virginia Bailey until Sunday.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 27, 1991
Gov. Gaston Caperton announced last Thursday the West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved a $200,000 loan to the Hampshire County Development Authority. The loan is part of a package that is expected to allow the local development authority to build a 25,000 square foot multitenant industrial facility in Romney.
The Potomac Eagle made its first run up the West Virginia Scenic Trough area July 4 weekend and continued with the fall schedule Labor Day weekend, running twice every weekend through the end of October. Approximately 6,000 passengers made the train ride over this period of time. The big attraction of the scenic beauty of the WV Trough was being able to spot the American Eagle. The eagles are seen over 80 percent of the time, and some type of wildlife was spotted every trip that was made.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 28, 2001
Mark Moreland and children, Aaron and Caitlin, Charleston, were in town the week of Nov. 17 to have an early Thanksgiving with his parents, the Wendell Morelands, and family.
This past week Denny and Mary Jo Slane, Harrisonburg, Va., visited their family at the Pancake farm on River Road.
The sons, grandsons and great-grandsons of Nova Peters spent the past week at her house in Rock Oak to deer hunt, and on Thanksgiving Day all gathered at the home of Don and Phyllis Peters in Romney for dinner. Also, enjoying that time were Sheldon and Sue Haines, Terry and Alanna Funk and children and Tim Haines.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 30, 2011
The Hampshire County Board of Education approved during its public meeting on Monday the creation of an interscholastic swim program for student-athletes at Hampshire High School. The request came by way of Erino Leone, athletic director, and potential swim coach and first-year HHS science teacher Shelby Walburn.
CAPON BRIDGE — James Dawson said that most people are unaware that the Capon Bridge Volunteer Rescue Squad is fully self-funded, relying on not a single contribution from governments.
On Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving during which many consumers are focused on grabbing the hot item of the season, area residents took a moment to give back to the volunteers who selflessly answer the call for help during dinner, work or family time to help a friend or stranger in need.
Matt, Michele, Alex and Eli Embrey had as dinner guests their Uncle Jimmy Harbaugh, of Winchester; Gig and Gale Smith, and Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Roger Koontz.
PARKERSBURG — Senior Cody Corbin has been named honorable mention on the Class AAA all-state volleyball team. The West Virginia Sports Writers Association picks first- and second-team, special mention and honorable mention in all three classes.
