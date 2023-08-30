Pastor Alanna McGuinn

Several months ago, my friend, Jane Arnold, said that she would soon be teaching a class on Spiritual Gifts. Since I have taken other classes that she offered and have learned much from this gifted teacher, I quickly signed up. 

Now into our fifth week, I have not been disappointed. She is using “Meeting God in Scripture: Understanding Spiritual Gifts” as our text. And, as the title suggests, it is much more than a discovery of one’s gifts based on an inventory each participant takes. It is a class on spiritual formation. It is examining the gifts God has given us; to acknowledge the people in our life who have helped to shape those gifts; and to find a deeper understanding of why one has the gifts they currently have.

