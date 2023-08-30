Several months ago, my friend, Jane Arnold, said that she would soon be teaching a class on Spiritual Gifts. Since I have taken other classes that she offered and have learned much from this gifted teacher, I quickly signed up.
Now into our fifth week, I have not been disappointed. She is using “Meeting God in Scripture: Understanding Spiritual Gifts” as our text. And, as the title suggests, it is much more than a discovery of one’s gifts based on an inventory each participant takes. It is a class on spiritual formation. It is examining the gifts God has given us; to acknowledge the people in our life who have helped to shape those gifts; and to find a deeper understanding of why one has the gifts they currently have.
Jesus told his followers not to be dismayed after hearing he would soon leave them. He assured them that his Father (their Father as well) would not leave them as orphans; rather, God would equip them and send them the Comforter, sometimes called the Advocate – names we sometimes call the Holy Spirit.
Along with the Spirit, we each are equipped with different gifts. Gifts that are to be used to build up the community of faith, the church. Paul speaks about this in I Corinthians, when he compares the community of faith to the human body, reminding the listener that just as the body needs all the various parts to work together so the church needs all with varied gifts to work together to carry out the mission of the church: to spread the message of grace and love. No gift is of more importance than another; all are of equal value. And that is because each gift is needed in order for the mission Christ Jesus left for us to be successful.
I think one can easily forget that the gifts are for God’s glory, not our personal gain. It is also important to note that those gifts may well change over time. I know mine have. That is because I am not the same person I was 10 years ago, nor am I doing the same work I did 10 years ago. God equips us for the present job at hand.
As a retired pastor, I am often called upon to lead funerals. I find my gifts equip me for that. Whenever folks tell me the service was uplifting, full of hope, I tell them that is because of who is in me. For it is the Spirit working within, using the gifts I have for this season of my life to bring hope when one has lost a loved one.
As I age – and yes, I am getting to be an old critter – I am discovering that the God we serve is a grace- giving God who is always walking with us; shaping us by the gifts given to us so that we might be, as N.T. Wright would say, “Image Bearers of Christ” – forming us by the indwelling of the Spirit into that being God intended us to be. Loving us as God does, God has given us a community of faith in which we can continue to evolve into that Christ-like entity. We become a people who see in all they meet that Christ-like element within them.
When we meet that person, God is giving you and me the opportunity to nurture that element within her or him with kind words and deeds so that they might learn the gifts the Creator has bestowed in each of them. They, then, in turn, can use those gifts to share with others the Gospel message.
Spiritual gifts are given freely to each of us. They are given so that the church is equipped to carry out the Great Commission: Go ye therefore and make disciples…they are given so that whatever role you and I play in that process, it will be a success. May you recognize your gifts and, more importantly, may you continue to use them.
