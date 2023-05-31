Kitty Savage 2023

Last week, the surgeon general issued an advisory about the impact of social media use on the mental health of children and adolescents. He argued, “It is no longer possible to ignore social media’s potential contribution to the pain millions of children and families are experiencing.” 

Nationwide, adolescent rates of anxiety and depression continue to surge, and according to the surgeon general’s data and report, youth who spend more than three hours a day on social media platforms face “double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes including symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

