Last week, the surgeon general issued an advisory about the impact of social media use on the mental health of children and adolescents. He argued, “It is no longer possible to ignore social media’s potential contribution to the pain millions of children and families are experiencing.”
Nationwide, adolescent rates of anxiety and depression continue to surge, and according to the surgeon general’s data and report, youth who spend more than three hours a day on social media platforms face “double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes including symptoms of depression and anxiety.”
As someone who spends a good chunk of her day surrounded by kids and teenagers, when I heard this news report, my first thought was, “No, duh.” I see it frequently as a professional and a mom. Whereas I spent my teen years stretching the extra-long cord of our telephone from its base in the kitchen down the hall for semi-private conversations with one friend at a time, today’s kids have their entire peer group literally at their fingertips 24/7. They can be in constant contact with one another. For good or bad, adolescents don’t leave the school day and their peer groups in the rearview for quiet evenings to regroup at home.
It’s difficult for them to take a break for fear of missing out, and most do not yet readily have the brain development to handle the constant bombardment of social interactions.
The pre-frontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for planning, prioritizing, and making good decisions, is not fully developed until the mid to late 20s. No wonder kids struggle with social media usage and its adverse effects on their mental health.
This past week, we insisted that our youngest daughter get a phone. She was not too keen on the idea. Unlike her siblings, who were anxious to get the green light for cell phones, our youngest daughter was wary. She has seen firsthand the disruptions social media – Snapchat, in particular – has caused our family. She has watched her siblings struggle with unkind messages, feeling excluded from groups, and wondering why a friend left them “on read.” It sometimes takes weeks of our generally happy, well-adjusted kids behaving differently before the mom detective in me can figure out the issue.
Often, the problem stems from the device in their hands.
Our youngest daughter wants no part in opening herself up to those kinds of interactions and experiences. Never in my parenting journey would I have thought I’d say, “You need a phone, but you don’t HAVE to get social media.” There may be a few plusses to raising a shy Savage introvert that I hadn’t originally thought of. It’s interesting to see a child so content to be alone that she doesn’t care what others say or are doing without her.
A month ago, our daughter’s friend had told her mom that some kids were calling our daughter “loser” and laughing as she walked by them. When I asked our daughter about it, she admitted it had happened. However, she was adamant it said more about them than it did about her. Our girl knew those kids were immature and was genuinely unbothered by it.
As her kindergarten teacher used to say, even at a young age, our youngest Savage fully embraced the theory, “Why fit in when you are born to stand out?”
It doesn’t mean I wasn’t quite miffed. You better believe I was giving those kids my best mama bear stink eye the next day in the parent pick-up line. Still, I couldn’t help being awed by our middle schooler’s maturity. I fear this has every possibility of waning as she ages.
Yet, I take comfort in knowing my husband and I have been down this road with two other Savages and survived. We’ll continue doing everything we can to give our kids the tools to deal with what could be coming across their phones. And, although better late than never, the surgeon general is on to something. Parents shouldn’t be in this fight alone. More should be done to protect our nation’s kids’ mental health and well-being.
