I was once acquainted with a man who we’ll call Jim.
He was a nice man. I enjoyed visiting him at his home where we would sit and talk. I can’t remember even one of our conversations, they were that casual. But I will never forget Jim. He taught me something valuable that I will never forget.
Jim had a large round log that he kept out next to one of the buildings just a little ways beyond his house. He had found the old log up in some woods one day and he eventually dragged it down to near his house.
I don’t know how long Jim kept that old log, which was at least 8 to 10 feet in length and possibly 5 feet or more in diameter, but he in the course of time found a purpose for it.
He called me one day and invited me over, said he had something he wanted to show me. I don’t know how long it took him to do, but perched on a stand was a beautiful eagle that he had carved out of that old log.
It had a 5-foot wingspan and its talons were clenching a large branch as if it was just landing. It was one of the most beautiful things I had ever seen. Every detail was pristine and the colors were stunning.
Jim’s talents were awe-inspiring. And it was more than his ability to create such a picturesque carving from that big ol’ log. It was his ability to look at that log and see that eagle hidden within its circular form.
It was the same competency that Jesus had to be able to look at a fisherman like Peter, rough around the edges, and see inside of him a strong, yet compassionate person capable of helping to start the early church and who could help usher in the Kingdom of God.
It’s the ability to look at a lump of coal and imagine a beautiful diamond. How many times do we allow a person with great potential slip through our fingers because we fail to see beyond the exterior? Or because we fail to see a person as Jesus sees him or her.
And it’s not just the potential that we fail to see. We sometimes fail to see the hurt a person has been subjected to over time that causes him or her to keep feelings and talents bottled up inside.
To be able to look beyond what we see on the outside and, like Jim, see something beautiful that maybe no one else could ever see and then pull that out of that person is a talent few people have.
To recognize a person’s true potential and to help him or her see it as well can give that person a happiness that’s worth more than any amount of money.
A simple prayer could be; “Lord, help me to see others as you see them. Help me to see their potential and help them live up to it, or to see the hurts they may have hidden and offer healing through encouragement and a smile, in Jesus’ name, amen.”
