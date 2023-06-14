Whenever I have to do anything that I classify as painfully “adult” – like dentist appointments, for example – I have a unique system.
I pretend to be a human being who is going to the dentist.
You may be thinking, “Are you NOT a human being, going to the dentist?”
These days? Sometimes I’m not sure, honestly.
In situations like this, I think to myself, “If I were a 26-year-old human being going to the dentist, how would I act?”
And then I act accordingly. It works great and helps keep my inner alien at bay.
Inner aliens, you know. We all have one.
For example, when I’m in the dentist’s chair and they’ve got their hands (and my mouth) full, where do I look?
Do I make intense and uncomfortable eye contact? I used to do that when I was a child; while the dental hygienist was scraping away at my pearly whites, I was looking deep – and I do mean deep – into her eyes.
Did preteen me think it was a power move? Was I trying to assert my dominance over an adult with at least one degree and sharp tools in my mouth? Who knows.
I don’t want to close my eyes, surely, because then it looks like I’m enjoying it TOO much, right?
So my inner alien decides to intersperse casual glances around the room with brief eye contact and a few seconds of resting my eyes. Top marks for Alien Emma June.
Then there’s the matter of exam room television. It’s never anything good, I think we can all agree on that, but I have a hard time NOT watching something if it’s on the screen.
A low-budget show about a teenage girl on her family’s ranch in Montana, who has a tumultuous relationship with her mom and a close friendship with her grandfather and a wild horse that, just like her, can’t be broken?
You’re telling me that riveting daytime television like THAT is on, and I can’t watch it?
Alien Emma can sense that the correct thing to do in this situation is to NOT watch the TV. Alien Emma is very intuitive.
I channel my “adult at a dentist appointment” and casually glance at the screen every few minutes, like I’m supposed to.
(Kinda hard to watch Suzie Cowgirl’s budding romance with a teenage ranch hand, but OK.)
Here’s one for you. Say that you, like me, have a weird little alien inside you that makes up the majority of your personality. You go to your dental appointment (good job, you grown-up, you) and when they’re done, they ask you what color toothbrush you want.
Your mind goes blank. What color DO you want?
Well, obviously you want pink, but is it childish to tell the dentist you want the pink toothbrush?
You ask what colors she has, buying you time to decide the best course of action.
She says she has pink, purple, teal, green and blue.
You consider saying, “I don’t care” (which is probably the most adult thing you could say, to be honest) but then you overthink it – that nonchalance might come off as rude, and Inner Alien NEVER wants to come across as rude.
So you end up saying what you were thinking all along: “I’ll take the pink one.”
But you had to make it seem like you weren’t super excited to add a pink toothbrush to your repertoire (even though you were).
It may seem like the Inner Alien system is overcomplicating things a bit, but hey – we all have our way of doing things.
Mine just happens to be pretending to be an adult human. To each their own alien, right?
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
