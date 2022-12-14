And for some individuals, downright dangerous
Winter is coming and the combination of cold and snow can amount to something less than a Winter Wonderland for many people.
Among those are people with a history of coronary disease, and people with a high risk for coronary disease.
A study done over 2 winters revealed that about 7% of episodes of ACS (acute coronary syndrome) that occurred in winter were directly related to shoveling snow. Shoveling snow is literally not for the faint of heart.
A Canadian study published in 2017 looked at the incidence of heart attacks and deaths from heart attacks from 1981 to 2013, in the province of Quebec, Canada. In that period of time, there were approximately 128,000 heart attacks and 68,000 deaths from heart attack. A third of those heart attacks occurred the day after a substantial snowfall. The heart attack rate and death rate correlated best with the amount of cumulative snowfall (either a large snowfall in one day, or consecutive days of snow). There was NO correlation of fatal or non-fatal heart attack with the outdoor temperature as a sole factor.
While all this seems obvious and intuitive, why is specifically shoveling snow a risky activity?
First, snow shoveling involves arm exercise and exercise of the upper extremities. This exerts more stress on the cardiovascular system than a comparable degree of exercise in the lower extremities, even in young healthy individuals. Second, cold temperatures precipitate vasoconstriction (contraction of the muscles that surround the arteries), This causes an artery to narrow, and this phenomenon includes the coronary arteries, (the arteries that deliver oxygen to the heart muscle). This vasoconstriction also puts pressure on the heart, because it can cause the blood pressure to rise, making the heart work harder. Additionally, snow shoveling is frequently done in the morning. As part of the circadian rhythms that govern the timing of hormone secretion, epinephrine and steroid levels tend to peak early in the morning. This can promote vasoconstriction and elevated blood pressure. Further, most people who shovel snow tend to hold their breath when they are lifting and throwing the snow off the shovel. This produces what is called a Valsalva effect, which can also raise blood pressure. As well, breathing in cold air can cause the bronchial tubes that carry air to the lungs to squeeze or shrink, making it more difficult to deliver oxygen to the heart and other vital organs.
What are the risk factors? Factors that increase the risk of coronary artery disease, even in people without symptoms, include the following:
Age: the older you are, the more likely you have arteriosclerosis, which can narrow the arteries, including the coronary arteries.
Deconditioning: if you are physically inactive or overweight, engaging in the type of vigorous exercise that in involved in snow shoveling, can get you in trouble.
Smoking: smoking promotes arteriosclerosis, independently causes vasoconstriction, and chronically impairs lung function, which impairs oxygen delivery to the heart muscle
Diabetes mellitus: DM is a risk factor for coronary artery and peripheral arterial disease.
High cholesterol: like diabetes, this promotes arterial disease.
A related risk of the cold and snow is that of hypothermia. This can occur if you are exposed to extreme temperatures for prolonged periods of time, or are inadequately protected by clothing from the cold weather. Hypothermia is potentially fatal and can be insidious in that as it develops it can cloud your judgment in addition to other physiologic hazards it produces.
Other less life-threatening hazards accompany snow shoveling such as strained tendons in the elbows and wrists and falls on slippery surfaces with the accompanying risks of fractures.
So, what do you do about that foot or more of wet, heavy snow on your driveway? If you have established coronary disease, or multiple risk factors for heart disease, pay someone else to do the job. If you object that this is prohibitively expensive, consider that cost versus the cost of having a heart attack (and not just the financial costs). If unconvinced by this, or there is simply not an alternative to doing it yourself, consider the following strategies.
Start exercising regularly, but prudently, to get yourself in better shape for when the snow does arrive. Wait until later in the day to start the task to avoid the early morning hormonal surges mentioned above that could put you at a higher risk of a cardiac event. Waiting until later also provides the possibility of a better environmental temperature to do the task. In significantly cold environments, cover your mouth and nose with a scarf to warm the air that is entering your lungs to avoid bronchoconstriction. Breathe evenly and avoid breath holding when lifting or throwing the snow. Avoid shoveling heavy loads at one time. With a heavy snowfall, don’t try and do the task all at once; break it down into smaller tasks, with resting in between.
Other less life-threatening hazards accompany snow shoveling such as strained tendons in the elbows and wrists and falls on slippery surfaces with the accompanying risks of fractures.
So, when the weather outside is frightful;
and your heart risk is less than delightful;
when your driveway is full of snow;
let it go, let it go, let it go. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.