CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s holiday festivities began Saturday with the 1st ever Capon Bridge Christmas parade, shutting down traffic on U.S. 50 for over half an hour.
Dozens of floats traveled down Capon School Street from Capon Bridge Middle School, turning onto Cold Stream Road, and heading down to 50 and east across the bridge.
