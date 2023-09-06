100 years ago
The next war may see civilization ending in dust and smoke, according to opinion expressed by H.G. Wells, famous English novelist, philosopher and historian. Wells declares it is useless for England to defend herself against air raids by building up a powerful air fleet. No nation, he believes, can successfully defend itself from air attacks.
Tokio, Yokohama and neighboring cities were burning ruins while more than 100,000 persons in the vicinity of these cities were reported dead as a result of Saturday’s earthquakes, according to advices received in San Francisco by the Associated Press from its Shanghai correspondent and by the Radio Corporation from its station at Tomoka.
Death and destruction were spread over an area roughly comprised within a radius of 50 miles of Tokio.
50 years ago - 1973
Two men were hurt in the crash of a private plane near Springfield, W.Va., Sunday afternoon. The plane was reportedly caught in a downdraft and crashed on Hilltop Farm. The pilot, Nathan L.
Breed, 43, of Frederick, Md., was listed in critical condition and the passenger, Thurman McKinley, Baltimore, was listed in fair condition.
Navy Aviation Antisubmarine Warfare Operator Thaddeus R. Bergling, whose wife, Linda, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard F. Synover, of Augusta, has returned here after an extended deployment aboard the Naval Air Station at Killavullen, Ireland.
40 years ago -1983
SEDAN – Sept. 5 was a very sad day for Mr. and Mrs. Bill Crawford, who had spent a month vacationing at their home at Sedan. They returned to Washington, D.C., to be able to return to their jobs on Tuesday. Jean sure will miss those homegrown tomatoes.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Haines, Pleasant Dale, had their grandson, Gary Haines and wife, Sue, to visit them Sunday. Randall Martin dropped by to visit also. The Robert Haines’ are expecting their daughter, Joann Thompson from Idaho, to visit them soon.
The Romney High School Class of 1958 held its 25th annual reunion at Hampshire Park June 3. Approximately 90 people attended this gala event. Neither rain, mud nor the missing swinging bridge (come on folks, you all remember) detracted from this joyous occasion.
30 years ago -1993
Reports of damaged property and blocked roads in the western part of Hampshire County late last week were the result of “straight-line” winds and not a tornado, according to weather officials. Winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, golf-ball-sized hail and torrential rains came with a “super” thunderstorm late Thursday afternoon, said Marvin Hill, in charge of the National Weather Service office in Elkins.
Friends and family are invited to an open house honoring George Billmeyer on his 90th birthday. Guests will be received Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Billmeyer home in Rio.
20 years ago - 2003
The Rev. Don and Frances Swope, Sebring, Fla., were weekend guests of Dr. Garry and Bonnie Long. Dollar General made an official announcement last week that it plans to open a second store in Hampshire County. The store is located in a newly constructed building along Hannas Road in Sunrise Summit.
JUNCTION – Billy Meek, grandson of Louise McDonald, has been sent to England for two months by his employer, Automated Packaging.
Kenny Stickley was a very lucky fellow recently to have his guardian angel on his shoulder when his lawn mower rolled down the bank while he was mowing. He was injured, but it could have been much worse.
10 years ago - 2013
Capon Bridge Elementary achieved the highest distinction in the state’s new 5-tier system of classifying how well schools are doing. The school joins 183 others across the state as success schools. That means CBE met goals in the 3 major components of the new scoring system — the percentage of students scoring well on the standardized tests given in May, the percentage of students improving their scores from 2012 to 2013, and the difference between the school’s overall performance and specific subgroups, such as special education or the poor.
ROMNEY — When the State Board of Education meets here today, members will hear about the financial and instructional considerations involved in whether the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will stay here or move. Then tonight, in a give-and-take session, Hampshire County residents will have the chance to explain why the school is important to the community.
