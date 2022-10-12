100 Years Ago — 1922
CUMBERLAND – Frank Evans, young English gypsy, who left yesterday on his honeymoon, admitted that he paid $2,500 cash for his bride, Marie Mitchell, to her parents. The ceremony was performed at the gypsy camp here, according to the Romney gypsy tribal custom, by John Mitchell, chief of the Mitchell clan.
The Trumpet has come to life again. The Trumpet is the official paper for the 4-H boys and girls of Hampshire County that began its existence about 2 years ago. This little paper has been published monthly except through the three summer months ever since its first issue by the county boys and girls and is edited by one of the foremost of these club members.
50 Years Ago — 1972
Miss Diana Hott, 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Hott, Springfield, was recently named Queen of the Springfield Fire Company. She is a sophomore at Hampshire High School.
BLUE’S GAP – A flock of wild geese, numbering in the 50s, came down Thursday afternoon to land in a pasture field at my home. After exercising and something to eat, they rested for the night, leaving at daybreak, Friday morning. Then I spotted two much smaller flocks going over the same morning, possibly all started out together but because of the dense fog either got separated or lost. For want of a leader there was real confusion, but they kept trying to form some kind of understanding and a few times really formed a perfect V, but soon broke up, nothing seemed to work, so they just pointed south and kept flopping their wings, gaining speed until out of sight over the woods. I am sure with their determination to seek a warmer climate and more comfort for the winter months, they are sure to make it eventually.
40 Years Ago — 1982
Mr. and Mrs. Campbell Pancake have returned from a three-week trip to Williamsburg, Va., and a ferryboat trip to Tangler Island that proved to be a delightful experience. One unexpected pleasure was being able to spend some time with old friends, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kirk, who were vacationing at Virginia Beach, Va., at the same time the Pancakes were there.
Mrs. Flossie Grapes, Kent Island Estates, Stevensville, Md., is presently visiting Lorain and Maxine Shanholtzer and other relatives. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Bailey spent last weekend in New York City.
30 Years Ago — 1992
Despite Sunday’s cool weather, a record-breaking crowd was reported for the 19th annual Apple Harvest Festival in Burlington. Workers made 1,757 gallons of apple butter, topping last year’s figure of 1,625.
The new enhanced GTE phone system went into effect early Saturday morning for the nearly 1800 customers using the 496 Exchange. Customers, in addition to choosing several local calling plans, will now be able to choose from several long distance carriers. They should immediately notice a much quieter and faster phone system, reported District Manager Gerry Hatton.
20 Years Ago — 2002
Mike Crouse of Slanesville was hired Tuesday as the full-time Hampshire County Office of Emergency services director.
Breast cancer survivors gathered Monday on the steps of the Hampshire County Courthouse for the annual hanging of the wreath. The wreath, which celebrates life, is symbolic of the many who have survived cancer, as well as remembering those who have been the victims of the disease.
On Saturday, Madeline Blue and Phyllis Messick went to Coalwood, W.Va., for the October Sky Festival. Homer Hickham, Huntsville, Ala., was present in his hometown for a book signing.Madeline visited with her friend, Julie Ferris, who is the educational director for the Rocket and Space Camp for Youth at NASA, in Huntsville.
10 Years Ago — 2012
ROMNEY — A number of questions and concerns are making consideration of a funding request a seemingly difficult task for the Hampshire County Commission. A couple of years ago, Hampshire County commissioners agreed to send a letter to the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) in support of a proposed new small-animal veterinary science building at Hampshire High School. On Tuesday, Isaac Lewis, the Hampshire High vocational agriculture teacher directly involved in the proposed building project, appeared before the County Commission explaining that the SBA had approved a $800,000 funding package for the project.
ROMNEY — A day for dogs has a new name, more casual format and an additional sponsor. For its third year, the Paws-N-Effect Dog Show is now Dog’s Day Out. Participants can still compete for a variety of prizes, and dog lovers could find a new best friend to take home. Hampshire County Animal Control will have a few adoptable pets onsite at Sunday’s third annual event, which starts at noon and wraps up at 3 p.m. on the grounds of Taggart Hall, on South High Street.
