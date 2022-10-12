BIT Livery

A turn-of-the-century photo of Brady’s Livery that was located at the other end of the block in Romney – on the corner of N. Grafton and E. Rosemary Lane, where the old Telephone Co. Building sits today.

100 Years Ago — 1922

CUMBERLAND – Frank Evans, young English gypsy, who left yesterday on his honeymoon, admitted that he paid $2,500 cash for his bride, Marie Mitchell, to her parents. The ceremony was performed at the gypsy camp here, according to the Romney gypsy tribal custom, by John Mitchell, chief of the Mitchell clan. 

